(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded EUROHYPO AG's (EHY, 'A-'/Stable/'F1') public sector Pfandbriefe to 'AA' from 'AAA', removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and withdrawn the rating due to lack of information in the future. The downgrade concludes Fitch's review of the credit risk of the cover pool and the cash flow mismatches between the assets and the liabilities of the programme.

The rating has been withdrawn as the issuer has chosen to stop participating in the process. The agency will no longer have sufficient information to maintain a rating. Fitch will no longer provide a rating or analytical coverage for EHY's public sector Pfandbriefe programme.

As of end-September 2011, EHY's EUR37bn outstanding public sector Pfandbriefe were secured by a cover pool worth EUR39.54bn, resulting in nominal OC of around 6.9%. However, unsecured group-internal exposure to its affiliate EUROHYPO Europaeische Hypothekenbank SA and its ultimate parent Commerzbank AG is subtracted by Fitch from the amount of cover assets and is not taken into account as overcollateralisation (OC) supporting a rating higher than the banking group. As a result, Fitch would only consider an OC of around 5.6% based on the data delivery as of end-of September 2011. As of 19 December 2011, according to EHY, the nominal OC including group-internal exposure was 8.2% whereas the group-internal exposure was at least as high as at end-September 2011. However, in the agency's analysis, according to its criteria, Fitch relies on the lowest OC over the last 12 months of around 5.6% without group-internal exposure.

The downgrade was also driven by increased loss expectations on the cover pool assets due to the continuing downward trend in some sovereign ratings. As a result, the 5.6% OC taken into account by Fitch is not sufficient to prevent a default of the covered bonds in a 'AA+' scenario and to provide superior recoveries in a 'AAA' stress scenario.

The portfolio's exposure to non-'AAA' countries represents around 11% of the portfolio. In its analysis, among the countries rated lower than the covered bonds rating, Fitch has assumed the default of the country with the largest aggregate exposure (2.9%). The agency has further assumed a significant increase in the default rate of the exposures located in that country, combined with a low stressed recovery rate on these defaulted assets to simulate the potential impact that a sovereign default could have on the public-sector entities located within that country. In a 'AA'-default scenario, Fitch has calculated an expected credit loss of 4.2% on the cover pool.

In the agency's updated default and cash flow analysis, the level of OC allows the cover pool to withstand 'AA-' stresses and still repay the covered bonds in time. It further enables stressed recoveries from the cover pool, given a default of the covered bonds, to exceed 71% in a 'AA' scenario, allowing a one-notch uplift from the covered bonds rating on a probability of default (PD) basis. In Fitch's analysis, the level of OC supporting a 'AA' rating for EHY's public sector Pfandbriefe stands at 5.2%. The supporting OC level for a given rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.

The covered bond rating is based on EHY's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' and an increased Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 7.5% from 6.6%. Based on the data provided, the agency's assessment of the time needed for the liquidation of the cover pool assets in the event of the issuer's default led to a decreased Liquidity Gap Score which led to the increase in the D-Factor.

This combination continues to enable the Pfandbriefe to be rated up to 'AAA' on a PD basis provided that the OC taken into account by Fitch would be sufficient to sustain the respective stress scenario. All else being equal, the rating of EHY's public sector Pfandbriefe could be maintained at 'AA' when factoring in recoveries given default, if the issuer is rated at least 'BB+'. The rating of the covered bonds is also dependent on Germany's 'AAA' rating, as around 51% of the cover pool is directly exposed to or guaranteed by the German sovereign and federal states.

As of end-September 2011, the residual weighted average life of the cover assets was around 7.3 years, compared to 5.7 years for the covered bonds. Most of the assets (89.9%) and of the covered bonds (91.4%) are euro-denominated. However there are currency mismatches arising from the remaining AUD, CAD, CHF, CZK, DKK, GBP, JPY, NOK, SEK and USD positions on the asset and liability side. The programme has a notable open interest rate position, as around 28.9% of the assets are floating rate compared to only 17.6% of the Pfandbriefe. Fitch has taken these mismatches into account in modelling the expected cash flows by applying appropriate stresses. The existing market risks are not mitigated by privileged derivatives.