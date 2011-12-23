(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Sandhar Technologies Limited's additional INR394.4m term loans a 'Fitch A-(ind)' rating.

Sandhar's outstanding ratings (including the above) are as follows:

- National Long-Term Rating: 'Fitch A-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR1,136.9m term loans (enhanced from INR742.5m): 'Fitch A-(ind)'

- INR4,400m fund-based working capital limits: 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR122m non-fund based working capital: 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR100m commercial paper programme (within fund-based working capital limits): 'Fitch A1(ind)'

The company manufactures locking systems, sheet metal components, plastic injection mouldings, and sub-assemblies at its various operating units in India. In H1FY12, its standalone revenue and operating profitability (operating EBIDTAR) grew yoy by 24.9% to INR4,147m and 15% to INR419.9m, respectively.

For Sandhar's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary, "Fitch Revises Sandhar's Outlook to Stable; Affirms Ratings", dated 21 December 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.