(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has placed Institut Catala de Finances' (ICF) Long-term Issue Default Rating (IDR) of 'A-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, the agency has affirmed ICF's Short-term IDR of 'F2'.

The rating actions follow the agency placing the Autonomous Community of Catalonia's (ACC) Long-term IDR of 'A-' on RWN on 22 December 2011 (see "Fitch Takes Rating Action on Three Spanish Regions", dated 22 December 2011 and available on www.fitchratings.com).

ICF's IDRs are driven by Fitch's assessment of the potential support available to it from ACC and are driven solely by those aspects of Fitch's 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (16 August 2011) that concern support. The IDRs are equalised with those of ACC as Fitch believes that ACC has a high propensity to support ICF, given its key role in ICF's strategy and ownership. Fitch considers this propensity to have been enhanced by amendments made to the regional Decree Law 4/2002 on 29 July 2011.

ICF is a public law entity, initially created to channel public credit and to provide financing to promote the economic and social development of the region, in line with ACC's finance policies. ACC is well-represented in the 'Junta de Govern' (akin to the board of directors).