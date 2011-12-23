BRIEF-Duke Energy, Siemens enter innovative agreement for advanced gas turbine technologies
* Duke energy and siemens enter innovative agreement for advanced gas turbine technologies
Dec 23 Worcestershire Hospital SPC Plc
* Moody's assigns Aa3/A1 ratings to Worcestershire Hospital SPC Plc; stable outlook
* Duke energy and siemens enter innovative agreement for advanced gas turbine technologies
* Terreno realty corporation announces the private placement of $100 million 3.75% senior unsecured notes and redemption of 7.75% series a cumulative redeemable preferred stock