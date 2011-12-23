(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Berlin-Hannoversche
Hypothekenbank's (BHH; 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') mortgage
Pfandbriefe rating of 'AA+' on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE).
Fitch is currently analysing the pool based on the most
recent data. In order to finalise the analysis further
information is needed. As a result the agency has decided to
maintain the programme on RWE. The nominal OC as of September
2011 stands at 17.4%.
The 'AA+' rating of BHH's mortgage covered bonds programme
was based on the issuer's IDR and a recovery given default
analysis. Fitch put the programme on RWE on 14 October 2011
after the issuer was downgraded to 'A+/Stable/F1+' on 13 October
2011. Also, the issuer had delivered new and more detailed data
and indicated that it was willing to increase the level of OC
(see 'Fitch Affirms LB Berlin's and Berlin Hyp's Public Sector
Pfandbriefe at 'AAA',' published on 14 October 2011, for more
information).