Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Berlin-Hannoversche Hypothekenbank's (BHH; 'A+'/Stable/'F1+') mortgage Pfandbriefe rating of 'AA+' on Rating Watch Evolving (RWE).

Fitch is currently analysing the pool based on the most recent data. In order to finalise the analysis further information is needed. As a result the agency has decided to maintain the programme on RWE. The nominal OC as of September 2011 stands at 17.4%.

The 'AA+' rating of BHH's mortgage covered bonds programme was based on the issuer's IDR and a recovery given default analysis. Fitch put the programme on RWE on 14 October 2011 after the issuer was downgraded to 'A+/Stable/F1+' on 13 October 2011. Also, the issuer had delivered new and more detailed data and indicated that it was willing to increase the level of OC (see 'Fitch Affirms LB Berlin's and Berlin Hyp's Public Sector Pfandbriefe at 'AAA',' published on 14 October 2011, for more information).