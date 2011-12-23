(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed EDP- Energias de Portugal, S.A.'s (EDP) and EDP Finance B.V.'s Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured ratings of 'BBB+'. Both entities' Short-term IDRs of 'F2' have also been affirmed. Additionally, the agency has affirmed Hidroelectrica del Cantabrico, S.A.'s (HC) Long-term IDR of 'BBB+' and its Short-term IDR of 'F2'. All ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Negative.

The rating action follows the announcement of the sale of the Portuguese government's 21.35% stake in EDP to Three Gorges (the holding company of Yangtze Electric Power Corporation rated 'A-'/Stable) for around EUR2.7bn. Fitch understands that this amount will be collected by the Republic of Portugal ('BB+'/Negative). As a part of the agreement, Three Gorges will provide an additional EUR2bn of liquidity to EDP through a long-term revolving credit facility. Fitch believes that this reduces EDP's refinancing risk and aids cost of debt issues. A key component of the Chinese bid was anticipated in FitchWire's comment of 13 December "Liquidity is Key to EDP Stake Sale Impact".

Final electricity tariffs for 2012 were published in mid-December 2011 and confirmed ERSE's (the Portuguese Energy Services Regulator) previous proposal to defer EDP's collection of the over-costs from the special regime generation for 2012. Therefore of the relevant 2012 amounts of EUR1.2bn, only EUR259m will be recovered through the tariff in that year. The remainder (EUR939m) plus associated interest will be recognised during the 2013-2016 period. On a positive note, EDP has already financed EUR0.6bn that will be recovered in 2012, as per ERSE's proposal.

Additionally, ERSE has confirmed that deviations produced in the CMEC mechanism in 2010 (EUR141m) that were to be recovered in 2012, will be postponed to 2013. The deviations produced in 2011 (EUR0.1bn) will nevertheless be received in 2012 as usual.

The creation of an additional tariff deficit of around EUR0.4bn as a result of these measures are largely offset by the liquidity provided by EDP's new shareholder in combination with the commitment of an additional EUR2bn acquisition of the company's minorities stakes in several renewable projects by 2015. Fitch notes that these two facts have alleviated some pressure on EDP's funds-from-operations(FFO)-based leverage.

The Negative Outlook reflects the constraint of the Republic of Portugal's 'BB+'/Negative rating on EDP's rating (see "Eurozone Sovereign pressures and Corporates" dated 5 April 2011, available at fitchratings.com).

HC's ratings, which is wholly owned by EDP, remain aligned with those of EDP according to Fitch's "Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Methodology", reflecting the close integration of the two companies. HC is strategically and operationally important to EDP as it provides the parent with a strong platform in Spain, enabling the group to optimise its positioning in the Iberian market.