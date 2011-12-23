(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Kazakhstan-based Subsidiary Bank Sberbank of Russia 's
(SBK) KZT20bn subordinated bonds a Long-term local currency rating of 'BB+' and a National
Long-term rating of 'AA-(kaz)'. The bank has a Long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating of
'BBB-' and a National Long-term rating of 'AA(kaz)', both with Stable Outlook.
This KZT20bn notes represent the Series 1 bonds issued in the framework of the bank's 2nd
subordinated note programme with the total volume of KZT100bn. The Series 1 issue carries a
fixed interest rate of 7% and matures in 2018.
The subordinated bonds' Long-term ratings are notched one level below SBK's senior debt,
reflecting the former's lower recovery prospects for investors.
SBK, formerly Texakabank, was established in 1993 in Kazakhstan. Russia-based Sberbank
('BBB'/Stable), which currently owns 100% of SBK, acquired the bank in 2007. At
end-10M11, SBK had a 3.6% market share of the Kazakh banking system's assets.