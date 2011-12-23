Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has placed Scaldis Capital Limited's (Scaldis) asset backed commercial paper (ABCP) notes' Short-term 'F1+sf' rating on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The rating action follows the downgrade of the conduit's main liquidity provider and sponsor, Fortis Bank SA/NV's Short-term rating (Fortis; 'A'/Stable/'F1').

The documentation allows for a 30-day grace period in which to find a suitably rated liquidity provider in order to maintain the 'F1+sf' rating on the CP issued by Scaldis. Fitch will monitor the situation and seek to resolve the RWN within the 30 days.

Scaldis, launched in November 1999, is structured to issue USD-, EUR- and GBP-denominated ABCP up to a maximum aggregate amount of USD35bn to fund the purchase of Fortis assets and rated securities. As Fortis provides the committed liquidity facilities for Scaldis's CP, the rating on the CP is therefore dependent on its rating.

As of end-October 2011, Scaldis had USD6.23bn of CP outstanding.