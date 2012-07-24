July 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' long-term and 'A-2' short-term issuer credit ratings to Korea Investment & Securities Co. Ltd. (KIS). The outlook on the long-term issuer rating is stable.

Our ratings on KIS reflect its good retail customer base in Korea's securities market and adequate capitalization for its risk profile at the current rating level, in our view. These positive factors are offset by a revenue base that is dependent on domestic securities market conditions, exposure to market risks, including interest rate risk given KIS's large fixed-income securities holdings, and dependence on wholesale funding, in our opinion.

In terms of net commission income and total assets held, KIS is the third-largest securities company in Korea, making up about 7% of the market by the end of fiscal 2011 (ended March 2012). The company is 100% owned by Korea Investment Holdings Co. Ltd. (KIH; not rated). KIH also owns two asset management firms, Korea Investment Management (KIM; not rated) and Korea Investment Value Asset Investment (KIVAM; not rated). In addition, KIH owns Korea Investment Mutual Savings Bank (KIMSB; not rated) and three other relatively small private equity and hedge funds.

KIS has a good customer base in Korea's retail brokerage market, in our view. The company, along with its two asset management affiliates, is well recognized as an established brand in the fragmented domestic securities market. In terms of assets under management, the affiliates, KIM and KIVAM, hold a combined market share of roughly 5% in Korea, making them the fourth-largest asset management player. We believe KIS and the two asset management companies are relatively strong in equity fund sales and management.

In our view, KIS maintains an adequate level of capitalization relative to its risk profile at the current rating level. The ratio of adjusted total equity to adjusted assets was 16.2% at the end of fiscal 2011, which was comparable to its similarly rated international peers. The regulatory capital ratio (net operating capital ratio) stood at 749% at the end of fiscal 2011, exceeding the minimum requirement of 200% to run over-the-counter (OTC) derivative businesses. KIS's capital quality is also good without any hybrid capital. KIS raised about Korean Won (KRW) 730 billion in October 2011, which was equivalent to 30% of its total shareholder equity before the capital raising. KIS raised that amount under regulatory guidance to prepare for new businesses, such as prime brokerage, hedge funds, and private equity investments under the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act (FISCMA), which has yet to go into effect, but could be enacted in the near future. Meanwhile, KIS used the proceeds from the rights issue for debt payments.

KIS's revenue base is dependent on domestic securities market conditions, which could be affected by the global financial market. For example, the turmoil in the global and domestic capital markets at the end of 2008 reduced its overall revenue, even after excluding a one-off loss from exposures related to Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. So far this year, the turnover in the domestic securities market has been relatively low compared to that in the past years. We think this will likely put pressure on the company's near-term brokerage and asset management revenue, as competition remains intense and online transactions, including mobile phone transactions, become more widespread, as shown by restrained commission rates in the past several years.

KIS faces market risks, including interest rate risk, given its large fixed-income securities holdings, which account for about 60% of its total assets. Approximately two-thirds of its bond holdings are made up of domestic government and public corporation bonds. Such bond holdings could hurt KIS's revenue due to valuation losses caused by unfavorable interest rate movements. For example, in fiscal 2010, the company's revenue fell after the short-term interest rate rose. In the past few years, KIS has expanded its bond portfolio, thanks partly to its cash management accounts (CMA) and repurchase agreements, from which the company uses funding to invest in government securities to gain margins. KIS has also taken some counter positions in structured securities that it sold, which totaled KRW3.2 trillion as of fiscal 2011. Although KIS's direct risks are liquid exposures that are hedgeable under regular market conditions, hedging may not function efficiently in times of severe stress due to market dislocation and when liquidity is squeezed.

In our view, KIS has a diversified funding profile, especially considering the mainly retail-driven CMA. However, it is partly dependent on wholesale funding, which could hurt the company's overall creditworthiness, particularly under stressed scenarios.

The stable outlook on the ratings on KIS reflects our view that KIS will likely maintain the current level of capitalization for the next 18 months, backed by adequate earnings.

The ratings on KIS could come under pressure if KIS's capitalization weakens beyond our assumptions, which could happen if its earnings deteriorate due to unexpected interest rate changes or sharply reduced revenue from unfavorable securities market conditions.

On the other hand, there could be a positive effect on the ratings on KIS if it significantly improves its capitalization by demonstrating stable and stronger profitability.

