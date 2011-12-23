(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Neelkamal Steels Private Limited (NSPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

NSPL's ratings reflect its small size (revenue: INR746.4m in FY11, INR647.4m in FY10 (end-March)) and volatile EBITDA margins from manufacturing operations, which declined to 0.36% in FY11 from 7.04% in FY10 due to raw material price volatility. The ratings also reflect the company's tight liquidity position as reflected in its full utilisation of working capital limits in FY11. In H1FY12, revenue declined to INR289.3m with an EBITDA loss of INR24.2m due to a decline in sales volume. EBITDA is expected to improve in H2FY12 due to a correction in product selling price during Q3FY12.

The ratings also factor in NSPL's deteriorating credit metrics with its net financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR) increasing to 32.6x in FY11 from 2.44x in FY10 and interest coverage (operating EBITDA/gross interest expense) falling to 0.20x from 3.51x.

The ratings are, however, supported by the income the company earns in the form of commission and brokerage from selling and marketing services provided to other manufacturers. Comission and brokerage increased substantially to INR47.3m in H1FY12 and INR35.1m in FY11 from INR4.6 m in FY07.

Positive rating guideline includes a sustained improvement in EBITDA margin leading to improved credit metrics. Conversely, a decline in commission and brokerage income resulting in a tight liquidity position may act as a negative guideline.

Incorporated in July 2005, NSPL manufactures re-rolled products mainly TMT bars with an installed capacity of 30,000MTPA, and has two furnaces for manufacturing MS ingots with a total capacity of 35,640MTPA.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to NSPL's bank loans as follows:

- INR22.7m long-term loans: 'Fitch B(ind)'

- INR62.5m fund-based limits: 'Fitch B(ind)'