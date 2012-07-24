(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Pioneer Genco Limited (Pioneer) a National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned Pioneer's INR618.9m outstanding term loans a 'Fitch BBB(ind)' rating.

The ratings reflect low off-take and tariff risks for the company, as it has a power purchase agreement with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) for complete power off-take at a pre-determined tariff till July 2015. The ratings also reflect the consistently high plant load factor (PLF, 52.7%-64.1%) of Pioneer's power plant since commercial operations began in July 2005, leading to a strong debt service coverage ratio of 2.05x in FY12 and 1.61x in FY11.

The ratings are constrained by the credit risk of the sole customer, BESCOM. The ratings are also constrained by Pioneer's undertaking towards the lenders of its subsidiary - Lakshmi Jalavidyut (Krishna) Limited (LJKL) - to fund any shortfall in the LJKL's resources due to any cost overrun in the latter's project or to provide working capital after completion, if required. LJKL is setting up a 24.75 MW mini-hydel power project in Benchagaddi village, Karnataka. Fitch also notes that since the plant is located on a rain-fed river, it is exposed to variations in monsoon rains.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- debt/EBITDA above 4x, due to any additional debt to fund investments in group companies

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

- completion of the mini-hydel project housed in LJKL without any cost or time overruns and its working capital needs provided for while maintaining the current credit profile

Pioneer Genco is a part of the Hyderabad-based Penna Group. The company has developed a 24.75 MW (3x8.25 MW) Someshwara mini-hydel power project across the Cauvery river near Shivanasamudram village, Karnataka. Provisional, un-audited financials for FY12 indicate revenue of INR442.2m (FY11: INR360.2m), operating EBITDA of INR384.1m (INR284.7m) and net profit of INR239.3m (INR140m). At FYE12, the company had debt of INR644.7m (FYE11: INR723.3m), leading to a debt/EBITDA of 1.68x (2.54x).