July 24 -
Summary analysis -- Sojitz Corp. ---------------------------------- 24-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Durable goods,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 83409G
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Mar-2008 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
26-Feb-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--
Rationale
The rating on Sojitz Corp. (BBB-/Stable/--) reflects adequate risk management,
including low concentration risk in its asset portfolio, and "strong"
liquidity, backed by close relationships with its main bank and other creditor
banks. The company also has a stable financial profile, supported by its
prudent investment stance. These strengths are partly offset by a weak capital
base and a weak business franchise in comparison with its peers, due to its
low exposure to high-margin energy resource-related interests. For Sojitz to
improve its credit quality, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that
the company faces a key challenge to establish a business base that enables
the company to secure stable earnings. In our view, the company's credit
profile could improve if it could strengthen its currently low profitability
and volatile businesses.
Sojitz Corp. posted a JPY3.6 billion net loss in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31,
2012) after drawing down large deferred tax assets following a revision in the
corporate tax law. However, the loss was not accompanied by outward cash flow.
Excluding the impact of the loss, the company's profitability is recovering,
with recurring income rising 20% year on year in fiscal 2011. The increase
excludes the impact of changes in the account settlement dates of its major
overseas consolidated subsidiaries during the term (hereafter, the figures are
adjusted to exclude the effect of the changes).
By individual segment, the Energy & Metal Division saw its net profit decline
year on year to JPY23.2 billion due to the absence of a one-time profit posted
in the previous year. Excluding the one-time profit, the division's underlying
net profit increased in fiscal 2011. On the other hand, higher oil and coal
prices supported profits at its Australia-based coal subsidiary and U.S.-based
oil and gas development subsidiary, which made a positive contribution to
Sojitz's earnings.
The Machinery Division doubled its profits from fiscal 2010 (ended March 31,
2011) to JPY6.8 billion, thanks to a recovery in the auto businesses in Latin
America and Russia. In addition, the Chemicals and Functional Materials
Division saw its net profit soar 89% year on year, propelled by growth in
Asian market demand and an increase in handling volume. On the other hand, the
Consumer Lifestyle Business Division's net profit shrank 39% due to reduced
earnings at its fertilizer subsidiaries and extraordinary losses.
For fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013), Sojitz forecasts a net income of JPY20
billion, with profit declines in all segments, except for the Consumer
Lifestyle Business Division, which it expects to perform strongly. The company
expects the Energy & Metal Division's net income to slide 12% year on year to
JPY20.5 billion due to a decline in coal prices. In addition, it expects the
Machinery Division's net income to fall 41% year on year to JPY4 billion in the
absence of a one-time profit to shore up earnings. Meanwhile, the company's
earnings forecast incorporates a JPY13 billion loss that mainly includes
extraordinary losses stemming from replacement of assets. Under its three-year
business plan starting fiscal 2012, Sojitz intends to maintain its total
assets at approximately JPY2 trillion by improving its asset quality through
asset replacement. The company plans to make new investments worth JPY120
billion and additional investments worth JPY60 billion in the next three years.
The volatile commodity market has had a relatively limited impact on Sojitz's
earnings compared with its peers. However, a change of $1 per barrel in crude
oil prices would still have an impact of approximately JPY200 million on the
company's recurring income. Sojitz will also be affected by fluctuations in
coal and rare metal prices, including molybdenum and nickel. With regard to
foreign exchange rates, a change of JPY1 against the U.S. dollar would also have
an impact of about JPY200 million on the company's recurring income and about
JPY1.2 billion on the capitalization.
Sojitz's asset quality improved significantly as a result of financial
restructuring, which was supported by its main bank. We think that the company
generally maintains its asset risks at manageable levels, thanks to its
prudent investment stance and reinforced risk management. Concentration risk
on large-scale projects is low compared to other general trading companies
(GTCs). As such, we believe that the company faces limited exposure that will
materially increase its risk volume. As of March 31, 2012, the company's net
debt-equity ratio stood at 2.1x, almost unchanged from a year earlier. This
was because the 7% year-on-year decrease in net assets caused by net losses
and stock and foreign exchange fluctuations was offset by the 8% decrease in
its net debt. Its ratio of risk assets to capital stood at 1x for fiscal 2011,
along with a target of below 1x.
Funding and liquidity risk
Standard & Poor's views Sojitz' liquidity as "strong." Backed by its close
ties with its main bank, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd. (BTMU;
A+/Stable/A-1), the company holds ample liquidity at hand. At the end of March
2012, the company's ratio of short-term debt to total debt was about 29%,
almost unchanged from 28% at the end of March 2011. As of March 31, 2012, the
company had a higher level of cash and deposits than its short-term debt. In
addition, it also had JPY100 billion of unused credit lines and US$287 million
of unused multi-currency credit lines. Its less liquid assets are covered by
long-term debt and capital. Financing through bonds and commercial paper
remained at 11% of total debt at the end of March 2012. This reflects the
company's low reliance on capital market funding due to its strong
relationship with its main bank. Sojitz sources about 20% of its debt on a
nonconsolidated basis from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG;
A/Stable/--).
Although the average tenor of the company's long-term debt is relatively short
with only about 8% of long-term debt maturing beyond five years, it is
adequately managed, in our view. Standard & Poor's expects the company's need
for foreign currencies to be limited compared to other GTCs. If necessary,
however, we believe that the company is likely to receive adequate financing
support from its main banks and other creditor banks.
Issue Rating
The rating on the long-term senior bonds issued by Sojitz is one notch higher
than the long-term issuer rating on the company, reflecting the assumption
that there would be a lower likelihood that bondholders would incur losses in
the event that the issuer defaults on any of its debts. We believe there is a
moderate probability that a default by the company would take the form of a
loan waiver, including debt-for-equity swaps on loans, rather than filing for
protection under bankruptcy laws. We incorporated the company's business
profile, its high reliance on bank loans, and its close relationships with key
creditor banks in arriving at the specific debt rating on Sojitz.
Outlook
The outlook is stable. Standard & Poor's expects Sojitz to maintain a
financial base that is commensurate with its current rating over the next six
months to two years. We expect its financial base to be backed by strong
liquidity support from its main bank, which allows the company to maintain an
adequate balance between asset risk and buffers against risks. Nevertheless,
we may see downward pressure on the rating or outlook if the balance
significantly deteriorates due to: 1) a material decrease in earnings; 2) an
increase in concentration risk in its asset portfolio; 3) an increase in
investments that exceeds our expectation or substantial degradation of
existing assets; or 4) a substantial decline in commodity prices. On the other
hand, we may upgrade the company if its revenue and profitability improve more
than we expect while it maintains its business risk profile at adequate levels
for its capital and earnings, which act as a buffer for such risks.
