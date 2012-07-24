(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 -

Summary analysis -- Sojitz Corp. ---------------------------------- 24-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Japan

Primary SIC: Durable goods,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 83409G

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Mar-2008 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

26-Feb-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The rating on Sojitz Corp. (BBB-/Stable/--) reflects adequate risk management, including low concentration risk in its asset portfolio, and "strong" liquidity, backed by close relationships with its main bank and other creditor banks. The company also has a stable financial profile, supported by its prudent investment stance. These strengths are partly offset by a weak capital base and a weak business franchise in comparison with its peers, due to its low exposure to high-margin energy resource-related interests. For Sojitz to improve its credit quality, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes that the company faces a key challenge to establish a business base that enables the company to secure stable earnings. In our view, the company's credit profile could improve if it could strengthen its currently low profitability and volatile businesses.

Sojitz Corp. posted a JPY3.6 billion net loss in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012) after drawing down large deferred tax assets following a revision in the corporate tax law. However, the loss was not accompanied by outward cash flow. Excluding the impact of the loss, the company's profitability is recovering, with recurring income rising 20% year on year in fiscal 2011. The increase excludes the impact of changes in the account settlement dates of its major overseas consolidated subsidiaries during the term (hereafter, the figures are adjusted to exclude the effect of the changes).

By individual segment, the Energy & Metal Division saw its net profit decline year on year to JPY23.2 billion due to the absence of a one-time profit posted in the previous year. Excluding the one-time profit, the division's underlying net profit increased in fiscal 2011. On the other hand, higher oil and coal prices supported profits at its Australia-based coal subsidiary and U.S.-based oil and gas development subsidiary, which made a positive contribution to Sojitz's earnings.

The Machinery Division doubled its profits from fiscal 2010 (ended March 31, 2011) to JPY6.8 billion, thanks to a recovery in the auto businesses in Latin America and Russia. In addition, the Chemicals and Functional Materials Division saw its net profit soar 89% year on year, propelled by growth in Asian market demand and an increase in handling volume. On the other hand, the Consumer Lifestyle Business Division's net profit shrank 39% due to reduced earnings at its fertilizer subsidiaries and extraordinary losses.

For fiscal 2012 (ending March 31, 2013), Sojitz forecasts a net income of JPY20 billion, with profit declines in all segments, except for the Consumer Lifestyle Business Division, which it expects to perform strongly. The company expects the Energy & Metal Division's net income to slide 12% year on year to JPY20.5 billion due to a decline in coal prices. In addition, it expects the Machinery Division's net income to fall 41% year on year to JPY4 billion in the absence of a one-time profit to shore up earnings. Meanwhile, the company's earnings forecast incorporates a JPY13 billion loss that mainly includes extraordinary losses stemming from replacement of assets. Under its three-year business plan starting fiscal 2012, Sojitz intends to maintain its total assets at approximately JPY2 trillion by improving its asset quality through asset replacement. The company plans to make new investments worth JPY120 billion and additional investments worth JPY60 billion in the next three years.

The volatile commodity market has had a relatively limited impact on Sojitz's earnings compared with its peers. However, a change of $1 per barrel in crude oil prices would still have an impact of approximately JPY200 million on the company's recurring income. Sojitz will also be affected by fluctuations in coal and rare metal prices, including molybdenum and nickel. With regard to foreign exchange rates, a change of JPY1 against the U.S. dollar would also have an impact of about JPY200 million on the company's recurring income and about JPY1.2 billion on the capitalization.

Sojitz's asset quality improved significantly as a result of financial restructuring, which was supported by its main bank. We think that the company generally maintains its asset risks at manageable levels, thanks to its prudent investment stance and reinforced risk management. Concentration risk on large-scale projects is low compared to other general trading companies (GTCs). As such, we believe that the company faces limited exposure that will materially increase its risk volume. As of March 31, 2012, the company's net debt-equity ratio stood at 2.1x, almost unchanged from a year earlier. This was because the 7% year-on-year decrease in net assets caused by net losses and stock and foreign exchange fluctuations was offset by the 8% decrease in its net debt. Its ratio of risk assets to capital stood at 1x for fiscal 2011, along with a target of below 1x.

Funding and liquidity risk

Standard & Poor's views Sojitz' liquidity as "strong." Backed by its close ties with its main bank, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd. (BTMU; A+/Stable/A-1), the company holds ample liquidity at hand. At the end of March 2012, the company's ratio of short-term debt to total debt was about 29%, almost unchanged from 28% at the end of March 2011. As of March 31, 2012, the company had a higher level of cash and deposits than its short-term debt. In addition, it also had JPY100 billion of unused credit lines and US$287 million of unused multi-currency credit lines. Its less liquid assets are covered by long-term debt and capital. Financing through bonds and commercial paper remained at 11% of total debt at the end of March 2012. This reflects the company's low reliance on capital market funding due to its strong relationship with its main bank. Sojitz sources about 20% of its debt on a nonconsolidated basis from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG; A/Stable/--).

Although the average tenor of the company's long-term debt is relatively short with only about 8% of long-term debt maturing beyond five years, it is adequately managed, in our view. Standard & Poor's expects the company's need for foreign currencies to be limited compared to other GTCs. If necessary, however, we believe that the company is likely to receive adequate financing support from its main banks and other creditor banks.

Issue Rating

The rating on the long-term senior bonds issued by Sojitz is one notch higher than the long-term issuer rating on the company, reflecting the assumption that there would be a lower likelihood that bondholders would incur losses in the event that the issuer defaults on any of its debts. We believe there is a moderate probability that a default by the company would take the form of a loan waiver, including debt-for-equity swaps on loans, rather than filing for protection under bankruptcy laws. We incorporated the company's business profile, its high reliance on bank loans, and its close relationships with key creditor banks in arriving at the specific debt rating on Sojitz.

Outlook

The outlook is stable. Standard & Poor's expects Sojitz to maintain a financial base that is commensurate with its current rating over the next six months to two years. We expect its financial base to be backed by strong liquidity support from its main bank, which allows the company to maintain an adequate balance between asset risk and buffers against risks. Nevertheless, we may see downward pressure on the rating or outlook if the balance significantly deteriorates due to: 1) a material decrease in earnings; 2) an increase in concentration risk in its asset portfolio; 3) an increase in investments that exceeds our expectation or substantial degradation of existing assets; or 4) a substantial decline in commodity prices. On the other hand, we may upgrade the company if its revenue and profitability improve more than we expect while it maintains its business risk profile at adequate levels for its capital and earnings, which act as a buffer for such risks.

