(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 -

-- Although the Principality of Andorra faces economic challenges, particularly given its narrow economic base, it has a relatively prosperous economy and budgetary consolidation is ongoing.

-- The government has also proposed key economic, fiscal, and monetary reforms.

-- We are therefore affirming our long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on Andorra at 'A/A-1'.

-- The outlook is negative, reflecting our view of the weak economic environment that pervades Europe more broadly.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Principality of Andorra at 'A/A-1'. The outlook is negative. The transfer and convertibility assessment is 'AAA'.

The ratings on the Principality of Andorra are supported by its stable political institutions and relatively prosperous economy, with GDP per capita estimated at around $43,250 in 2011, and ongoing budgetary consolidation. Under our revised criteria (see Related Criteria and Research below), the lack of a central bank and external data constrain the rating. Also, the economy's relatively low sector diversification and relatively large size of its banking sector are other negative factors.

In our opinion, Andorra's economic model has come under considerable pressure due to its narrow economic base. The tourism-related commercial sector, in particular, has stagnated and continues to face significant competitiveness challenges. Because Spain (AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+) is experiencing prolonged weak economic growth, the situation could be exacerbated in our view as it is Andorra's main trading partner and the source of about 60% of tourist arrivals. Andorra's economic challenges have been compounded by a substantial decline in the construction sector of almost 18% between 2006 and 2010. Overall, the economy has contracted significantly; GDP declined by a cumulative 12% in real terms during 2007-2010. We expect economic pressures will continue, especially in light of the general outlook for its neighbors.

Resuming economic growth is a priority for the Democrats for Andorra government, which came to power in April. Its strong parliamentary majority (22 of 28 seats) will facilitate adoption of its legislative proposals, including opening the Andorran economy to foreign direct investment (FDI). The government plans to eliminate the legal provisions that currently limit foreign investor participation in Andorra. We note that the banking sector is already fully open to FDI.

In order to reverse past deterioration in the public finances, the government has committed to implementing a broad-based consolidation strategy. On the revenue side, the government aims to improve its revenue intake through changes to the tax system, including introducing a corporate income tax and VAT. On the expenditure side, it plans to reduce the public-sector wage bill and current transfers. Health sector reform is also planned. If fully implemented, this could further reduce spending pressures and contribute to budgetary consolidation by creating incentives for residents to seek medical care in Andorra instead of abroad, where costs are higher.

We forecast the general government will maintain a surplus position in 2011 (compared to deficits during 2006-2009) and continue to do so over the medium term. As a result, we expect general government debt, which we estimate at around 35% of GDP in 2011, to start declining by end-2012. Mainly due to substantial social security reserves, mostly placed abroad, we estimate net general government debt at around 2% of GDP at year-end 2011. Central government debt consists mainly of loan facilities with domestic banks, although recent retail bonds and a loan with a foreign bank have alleviated the domestic banks' exposure to the sovereign.

The Andorran banking system reports sound capitalization and liquidity ratios of 22.8% and 71.8% at end-2010, respectively. The sector is large relative to the size of the economy, with banks' aggregate assets about 500% of GDP. Only one of the five banks is foreign owned, by Banco de Sabadell S.A. (BBB/Watch Neg/A-2).

The government recently signed a monetary agreement with the European Union, which officially authorizes the use of euro and issuance of euro coins by Andorra but does not grant Andorran banks direct access to European Central Bank financing facilities. The banks can access it through their subsidiaries in the European Economic and Monetary Union against eligible collateral.

The negative outlook reflects our opinion of risks to the government's budgetary position emanating from the uncertain economic environment in Europe.

We could lower the ratings if there were a deviation from the government's strategy of budgetary consolidation or delays in structural reforms aimed at restoring economic growth potential.

We could maintain the ratings at the current level if the government's planned structural reforms are fully implemented, addressing the structural weaknesses in Andorra's economy while correcting budgetary imbalances.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Sovereign Government Rating Methodology And Assumptions, June 30, 2011

-- Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments, May 18, 2009

-- Sovereign Government Ratings Methodology Addendum For Sovereigns With Limited External Data, Nov. 7, 2011