(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 23 -
-- Although the Principality of Andorra faces economic
challenges, particularly given its narrow economic base, it has
a relatively prosperous economy and budgetary consolidation is
ongoing.
-- The government has also proposed key economic, fiscal,
and monetary reforms.
-- We are therefore affirming our long- and short-term
sovereign credit ratings on Andorra at 'A/A-1'.
-- The outlook is negative, reflecting our view of the weak
economic environment that pervades Europe more broadly.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its long- and
short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Principality of
Andorra at 'A/A-1'. The outlook is negative. The transfer and
convertibility assessment is 'AAA'.
The ratings on the Principality of Andorra are supported by
its stable political institutions and relatively prosperous
economy, with GDP per capita estimated at around $43,250 in
2011, and ongoing budgetary consolidation. Under our revised
criteria (see Related Criteria and Research below), the lack of
a central bank and external data constrain the rating. Also, the
economy's relatively low sector diversification and relatively
large size of its banking sector are other negative factors.
In our opinion, Andorra's economic model has come under
considerable pressure due to its narrow economic base. The
tourism-related commercial sector, in particular, has stagnated
and continues to face significant competitiveness challenges.
Because Spain (AA-/Watch Neg/A-1+) is experiencing prolonged
weak economic growth, the situation could be exacerbated in our
view as it is Andorra's main trading partner and the source of
about 60% of tourist arrivals. Andorra's economic challenges
have been compounded by a substantial decline in the
construction sector of almost 18% between 2006 and 2010.
Overall, the economy has contracted significantly; GDP declined
by a cumulative 12% in real terms during 2007-2010. We expect
economic pressures will continue, especially in light of the
general outlook for its neighbors.
Resuming economic growth is a priority for the Democrats for
Andorra government, which came to power in April. Its strong
parliamentary majority (22 of 28 seats) will facilitate adoption
of its legislative proposals, including opening the Andorran
economy to foreign direct investment (FDI). The government plans
to eliminate the legal provisions that currently limit foreign
investor participation in Andorra. We note that the banking
sector is already fully open to FDI.
In order to reverse past deterioration in the public
finances, the government has committed to implementing a
broad-based consolidation strategy. On the revenue side, the
government aims to improve its revenue intake through changes to
the tax system, including introducing a corporate income tax and
VAT. On the expenditure side, it plans to reduce the
public-sector wage bill and current transfers. Health sector
reform is also planned. If fully implemented, this could further
reduce spending pressures and contribute to budgetary
consolidation by creating incentives for residents to seek
medical care in Andorra instead of abroad, where costs are
higher.
We forecast the general government will maintain a surplus
position in 2011 (compared to deficits during 2006-2009) and
continue to do so over the medium term. As a result, we expect
general government debt, which we estimate at around 35% of GDP
in 2011, to start declining by end-2012. Mainly due to
substantial social security reserves, mostly placed abroad, we
estimate net general government debt at around 2% of GDP at
year-end 2011. Central government debt consists mainly of loan
facilities with domestic banks, although recent retail bonds and
a loan with a foreign bank have alleviated the domestic banks'
exposure to the sovereign.
The Andorran banking system reports sound capitalization and
liquidity ratios of 22.8% and 71.8% at end-2010, respectively.
The sector is large relative to the size of the economy, with
banks' aggregate assets about 500% of GDP. Only one of the five
banks is foreign owned, by Banco de Sabadell S.A.
(BBB/Watch Neg/A-2).
The government recently signed a monetary agreement with the
European Union, which officially authorizes the use of euro and
issuance of euro coins by Andorra but does not grant Andorran
banks direct access to European Central Bank financing
facilities. The banks can access it through their subsidiaries
in the European Economic and Monetary Union against eligible
collateral.
The negative outlook reflects our opinion of risks to the
government's budgetary position emanating from the uncertain
economic environment in Europe.
We could lower the ratings if there were a deviation from
the government's strategy of budgetary consolidation or delays
in structural reforms aimed at restoring economic growth
potential.
We could maintain the ratings at the current level if the
government's planned structural reforms are fully implemented,
addressing the structural weaknesses in Andorra's economy while
correcting budgetary imbalances.
