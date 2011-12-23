(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
-- Grohe Holding GmbH (Grohe), the indirect parent of Germany sanitary
fittings manufacturer Grohe AG, has demonstrated resilient revenues during the
downturn. However, adjusted EBITDA margins have declined and total adjusted
debt has increased due to the acquisition of a controlling stake in Chinese
joint venture partner Joyou AG.
-- In conjunction with our revised macroeconomic forecasts, we now
believe that the improvements in Grohe's top line will not be sufficient to
support a higher rating in the short term.
-- We are therefore revising the outlook on Grohe to stable from positive
and affirming our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on the group.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view of Grohe's "adequate" liquidity
profile and our belief that trading performance should continue to improve in
2012, leading to positive discretionary cash flow.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it revised its outlook on Grohe Holding GmbH (Grohe), the
indirect parent of German sanitary fittings manufacturer Grohe AG, to stable
from positive. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' long-term corporate
credit rating on Grohe.
The rating actions reflect our view that, in conjunction with our revised
macroeconomic forecasts, improvements in Grohe's top line will not be
sufficient to support a higher rating in the short term. Despite a robust
recovery in Grohe's turnover in 2011, we now believe that Standard &
Poor's-adjusted margins will weaken in the full-year 2011, with EBITDA margins
of less than 16%, down from nearly 18% in 2010. This is in contrast to the
group's reported normalized EBITDA margin of 18.7% for the first nine months
of 2011 (before extraordinary costs and including 100% of earnings from
Grohe's Chinese joint venture partner Joyou AG from July 1, 2011). Earnings
have been hit by unfavorable foreign exchange movements and additional costs
such as increased input costs. However, we believe that margins should
gradually recover in 2012, despite weak end markets that we forecast will
persist. This is because of Grohe's focus on cost control, robust pricing
power, and our expectation of softening raw material and energy costs in 2012.
Grohe's adjusted debt increased by more than we anticipated in 2011, peaking
at EUR1.45 billion by the end of September. This was primarily due to Grohe's
acquisition of a controlling stake in Joyou. The offer was funded by EUR42
million of group cash, with Grohe's shareholders--Credit Suisse and TPG
Partners--providing the remaining EUR42 million of funds through a structurally
subordinated shareholder loan, which we treat as debt.
We believe that adjusted debt to EBITDA will increase in 2011 to more than
8.0x in 2011, from 7.5x in 2010, on a pro rata adjusted basis. We forecast
that improved underlying earnings and growth in earnings from Joyou should
reduce this ratio to less than 7x in 2012, but that a more substantial
improvement will not occur until 2013, when we expect end markets to make a
more noticeable recovery.
While we no longer believe that a significant improvement in credit metrics is
likely before 2013, we could raise the rating on Grohe by one notch should we
believe the group capable of sustaining adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than
6x. This could occur through a rebound in Grohe's core markets, together with
a recovery in the adjusted EBITDA margin toward the 2009 level of about 21%
and an increased economic contribution of earnings from Joyou. Nevertheless,
we note that the group remains net loss-making and we forecast that its key
credit ratios will remain highly leveraged for the coming years, limiting the
likelihood of further rating upside.
Negative rating pressure could arise should we observe any risks to Grohe
addressing the 2014 bond refinancing in a timely manner ahead of the maturity,
or increased funding requirements that lead liquidity to deteriorate. A more
pronounced deterioration in the group's markets than we currently forecast, or
the adoption of a more aggressive financial policy, could also trigger a
negative rating action.
