-- Grohe Holding GmbH (Grohe), the indirect parent of Germany sanitary fittings manufacturer Grohe AG, has demonstrated resilient revenues during the downturn. However, adjusted EBITDA margins have declined and total adjusted debt has increased due to the acquisition of a controlling stake in Chinese joint venture partner Joyou AG.

-- In conjunction with our revised macroeconomic forecasts, we now believe that the improvements in Grohe's top line will not be sufficient to support a higher rating in the short term.

-- We are therefore revising the outlook on Grohe to stable from positive and affirming our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on the group.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view of Grohe's "adequate" liquidity profile and our belief that trading performance should continue to improve in 2012, leading to positive discretionary cash flow.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook on Grohe Holding GmbH (Grohe), the indirect parent of German sanitary fittings manufacturer Grohe AG, to stable from positive. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on Grohe.

The rating actions reflect our view that, in conjunction with our revised macroeconomic forecasts, improvements in Grohe's top line will not be sufficient to support a higher rating in the short term. Despite a robust recovery in Grohe's turnover in 2011, we now believe that Standard & Poor's-adjusted margins will weaken in the full-year 2011, with EBITDA margins of less than 16%, down from nearly 18% in 2010. This is in contrast to the group's reported normalized EBITDA margin of 18.7% for the first nine months of 2011 (before extraordinary costs and including 100% of earnings from Grohe's Chinese joint venture partner Joyou AG from July 1, 2011). Earnings have been hit by unfavorable foreign exchange movements and additional costs such as increased input costs. However, we believe that margins should gradually recover in 2012, despite weak end markets that we forecast will persist. This is because of Grohe's focus on cost control, robust pricing power, and our expectation of softening raw material and energy costs in 2012.

Grohe's adjusted debt increased by more than we anticipated in 2011, peaking at EUR1.45 billion by the end of September. This was primarily due to Grohe's acquisition of a controlling stake in Joyou. The offer was funded by EUR42 million of group cash, with Grohe's shareholders--Credit Suisse and TPG Partners--providing the remaining EUR42 million of funds through a structurally subordinated shareholder loan, which we treat as debt.

We believe that adjusted debt to EBITDA will increase in 2011 to more than 8.0x in 2011, from 7.5x in 2010, on a pro rata adjusted basis. We forecast that improved underlying earnings and growth in earnings from Joyou should reduce this ratio to less than 7x in 2012, but that a more substantial improvement will not occur until 2013, when we expect end markets to make a more noticeable recovery.

While we no longer believe that a significant improvement in credit metrics is likely before 2013, we could raise the rating on Grohe by one notch should we believe the group capable of sustaining adjusted debt to EBITDA of less than 6x. This could occur through a rebound in Grohe's core markets, together with a recovery in the adjusted EBITDA margin toward the 2009 level of about 21% and an increased economic contribution of earnings from Joyou. Nevertheless, we note that the group remains net loss-making and we forecast that its key credit ratios will remain highly leveraged for the coming years, limiting the likelihood of further rating upside.

Negative rating pressure could arise should we observe any risks to Grohe addressing the 2014 bond refinancing in a timely manner ahead of the maturity, or increased funding requirements that lead liquidity to deteriorate. A more pronounced deterioration in the group's markets than we currently forecast, or the adoption of a more aggressive financial policy, could also trigger a negative rating action.

