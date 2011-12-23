(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Rathna Vel Subramaniam (RVS) Educational Trust's
INR1,558.89m bank loan a rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating is constrained by RVS's continued low admissions levels of below 88%
of applications received over FY07-FY11 as well as its high debt burden
(debt/current balance before interest and depreciation of 3.06x) in FY11. The
rating is also constrained by the trust's tight liquidity position (available
funds - cash and unrestricted investments) in FY11; its ability to meet
operating expenditure shrunk to 34.99% in FY11 from a high of 97.33% in FY07.
However, the rating draws support from the trust's moderate financial
performance, a reasonable market position of its institutes in the state and an
established track record of successfully expanding a network of colleges.
In FY12 till date, approved intake increased by 10.47% yoy and was translated
into a 14.33% yoy increase in the applications received; however, a
corresponding increase in admissions was only meagre (1.76%). In Fitch's
opinion, lack of a strong market position and reasonable infrastructure
facilities compared with peers limits the number of admissions. RVS is
affiliated to Anna Univerisity (technical education courses) and Bharatiyar
University (arts, science and management). Half of the admissions in technical
courses are through the counselling system of Anna University and rest through
management quota. RVS fills seats on its own for other courses, subject to the
state regulations.
RVS's operational revenue is bolstered by the strong inflow of tuition fees,
which contributed 76.88% to the trust's total income during FY07-FY11. RVS has
few non-educational entities (farms and womens hostel), which can cushion the
finances should there be a moderate deterioration in the revenue. Staff costs
(FY07-FY11 average: 38.86%) are the largest element under expenditure side,
followed by other operating expenditure (average: 31.41%) like in most of the
private institutes.
The trust's current balance margins have consistently remained in the band of
22% to 28%, which provides reasonable support to its financial position. Faster
growth of revenues during FY07-FY11 over expenditure has lent support to the
current surplus growth. Current surplus grew at a CAGR of 29.25% in the same
period. The trust reported a current balance of INR202.40m in FY11, up 10.08%
yoy.
However, interest cover ratio dipped to 4.06x in FY11 from 15.73x in FY08 due to
a significant increase in debt levels to INR1,454.25m from INR713.51m. Although
upward trending, the trust's debt remains within the manageable limits for
'Fitch BBB-(ind)' rating level. RVS collects capitation fees from students
selected on management quota for funding the corpus fund, which is encapsulated
in the tuition fee component. The growth in corpus fund provides comfort to the
fund base; however, as this emerges from student colletions, it does not
necessarily diversify the risk.
Any unexpected debt-led capex coupled with a decline in income may trigger
negative rating action. Strong financial performance in conjunction with an
improvement in student demand and operating effectiveness may trigger positive
rating action.
RVS was established in 1983 as a non-profit, chartiable trust under the Indian
Trusts Act 1882. The trust has grown manifold in size, with eight institutes
under its banner presently. The educational institutes are centered in Sulur,
Kannamapalaym and Dindigul. The trust was promoted by Dr. K. V. Kupusamy.