(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Rathna Vel Subramaniam (RVS) Educational Trust's INR1,558.89m bank loan a rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable.

The rating is constrained by RVS's continued low admissions levels of below 88% of applications received over FY07-FY11 as well as its high debt burden (debt/current balance before interest and depreciation of 3.06x) in FY11. The rating is also constrained by the trust's tight liquidity position (available funds - cash and unrestricted investments) in FY11; its ability to meet operating expenditure shrunk to 34.99% in FY11 from a high of 97.33% in FY07. However, the rating draws support from the trust's moderate financial performance, a reasonable market position of its institutes in the state and an established track record of successfully expanding a network of colleges.

In FY12 till date, approved intake increased by 10.47% yoy and was translated into a 14.33% yoy increase in the applications received; however, a corresponding increase in admissions was only meagre (1.76%). In Fitch's opinion, lack of a strong market position and reasonable infrastructure facilities compared with peers limits the number of admissions. RVS is affiliated to Anna Univerisity (technical education courses) and Bharatiyar University (arts, science and management). Half of the admissions in technical courses are through the counselling system of Anna University and rest through management quota. RVS fills seats on its own for other courses, subject to the state regulations.

RVS's operational revenue is bolstered by the strong inflow of tuition fees, which contributed 76.88% to the trust's total income during FY07-FY11. RVS has few non-educational entities (farms and womens hostel), which can cushion the finances should there be a moderate deterioration in the revenue. Staff costs (FY07-FY11 average: 38.86%) are the largest element under expenditure side, followed by other operating expenditure (average: 31.41%) like in most of the private institutes.

The trust's current balance margins have consistently remained in the band of 22% to 28%, which provides reasonable support to its financial position. Faster growth of revenues during FY07-FY11 over expenditure has lent support to the current surplus growth. Current surplus grew at a CAGR of 29.25% in the same period. The trust reported a current balance of INR202.40m in FY11, up 10.08% yoy.

However, interest cover ratio dipped to 4.06x in FY11 from 15.73x in FY08 due to a significant increase in debt levels to INR1,454.25m from INR713.51m. Although upward trending, the trust's debt remains within the manageable limits for 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' rating level. RVS collects capitation fees from students selected on management quota for funding the corpus fund, which is encapsulated in the tuition fee component. The growth in corpus fund provides comfort to the fund base; however, as this emerges from student colletions, it does not necessarily diversify the risk.

Any unexpected debt-led capex coupled with a decline in income may trigger negative rating action. Strong financial performance in conjunction with an improvement in student demand and operating effectiveness may trigger positive rating action.

RVS was established in 1983 as a non-profit, chartiable trust under the Indian Trusts Act 1882. The trust has grown manifold in size, with eight institutes under its banner presently. The educational institutes are centered in Sulur, Kannamapalaym and Dindigul. The trust was promoted by Dr. K. V. Kupusamy.