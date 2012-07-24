(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 - Fitch Ratings says it is assessing the impact on 23 Japanese structured finance (SF) transactions of its recent downgrades of major Japanese banks.

Under Fitch Structured Finance Counterparty Criteria, account banks rated below 'A' and 'F1' are deemed ineligible for notes rated 'AAAsf'. Unless remedial action is taken, notes with exposure to the downgraded banks as direct support counterparties such as issuer account banks are at risk of downgrade. For indirect support counterparties such as collection account banks, the criteria state that 'AAAsf' notes can be supported by lower-rated counterparties if there are structural features in place that Fitch believes would sufficiently protect the transaction from the counterparty exposure.

Fitch will contact the relevant transaction parties to obtain initial feedback with regard to remedial actions following the downgrade of these entities. The agency will review affected transactions and consider the effect of any proposed remedial actions and structural protection available. Should remedial actions be made within 30 days, Fitch expects no rating impact on affected transactions. Should such actions be intended, but not yet implemented fully within the period, Fitch will place affected notes on Rating Watch Negative. Should parties choose not to take any remedial action, all other things being equal, affected notes may be downgraded to 'AA+sf' from their current 'AAAsf'.