Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Grain Milling Limited (GMCL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

Fitch has taken a consolidated view on GMCL and Sanghvi Foods Private Limited (SFPL, 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/Stable), led by their similar lines of business - wheat milling. Fitch also notes that as part of the same group, financial support, if required could be extended by one to the other. SFPL previously provided financial support to GMCL through a corporate guarantee of INR282.5m, with INR100m outstanding in FY11 (year-end: March 2011). SFPL has also subscribed to preference shares in GMCL.

The ratings benefit from GMCL being a part of the Sanghvi Group which has over a decade-long experience in wheat processing and trading. The ratings also factor in the company's consistent revenue growth over FY09-FY11 (at a CAGR of 272.8%), its growing presence and initiative to widen its distribution network, low customer concentration risk, strong raw material procurement mechanism and logistical advantage, i.e, ability to cater to customers in western and central India. The ratings are further strengthened by the absence of any capex over the short- to medium-term.

The ratings are, however, constrained by GMCL's commoditized nature of business, high working capital requirements (primarily inventory), raw material price volatility, uncertain agro-climatic conditions and government policy changes. Fitch notes that with significant debt repayments lined up in FY12, the company's liquidity on a consolidated basis could be slightly under pressure.

Positive rating action may result from an improvement in GMCL's operating profitability resulting in its consolidated financial leverage (debt/EBITDA) falling to below 3x on a sustained basis. Conversely, sustained low profitability and any unplanned debt-led capex leading to consolidated financial leverage exceeding 4.5x beyond FY13 would result in downward rating pressure.

In FY11, GMCL's revenues grew 29% yoy to INR 1.6bn, overall volumes by 25% yoy to 10,9956 MT, and average realizations by 3.6% yoy to INR14,806m. EBITDA margins fell by 67bps yoy to 4.1% led by higher selling, distribution and administration costs for building and strengthening distribution reach and improving overall market share. Consolidated leverage was 4.6x in FY11 (FY10: 4.5x).

In H1FY12, revenues were INR841m and EBITDA margin was 4.6% on a standalone basis. For the same period on a consolidated basis, revenues were INR1,947m and EBITDA margin was 5.9% and annualized leverage of 3.2x.

GMCL was established in 2008 and currently has a total grinding capacity of 250,000 TPA. The company is situated at 'Food Processing Park' in Nimrani, Madhya Pradesh, and is entitled to avail a waiver of Mandi tax for a period of three years (expiring in 2012) as a part of an incentive programme initiated by the state government.

Rating actions on GMCL:

- National Long-Term rating assigned at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR117.6m term loan assigned at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR100m of cash credit limit assigned at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR2.5m non-fund based facilities assigned at 'Fitch A3(ind)'