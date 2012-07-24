July 24 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Mood Media Corp. ------------------------------ 24-Jul-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B/Positive/-- Country: Canada

State/Province: Ontario

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 61534J

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Apr-2011 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Toronto-based in-store music and marketing solutions provider Mood Media Corp. (Mood Media) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, under our criteria.

Our assessment of Mood Media's business risk profile mainly reflects execution risk arising from integration of acquired companies Muzak Holdings LLC (Muzak) and DMX Holdings Inc. (DMX). It also reflects a lack of business diversity. In addition, it reflects the noncritical nature of the group's product offering and substitution risk from other competing alternatives such as internet protocol based technology, which has already led to increased competition. Positive factors supporting the business risk profile are Mood Media's leading market position and good geographic coverage resulting from the Muzak and DMX acquisitions and its subscription-driven recurring revenue base, which provides good revenue visibility.

Our view of Mood Media's financial risk profile as "aggressive" takes into account the group's very aggressive financial policy focused on external growth mitigated by tightening covenants which require conservative funding of acquisitions and gradual deleveraging. This is partly offset by sound profitability and gradually improving credit metrics.