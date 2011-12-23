(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has today assigned India's Sanghvi Foods Private Limited (SFPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

Fitch has taken a consolidated view on SFPL and Grain Milling Limited (GMCL, 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'/Stable), led by their similar lines of business - wheat milling. Fitch notes that as part of the same group, financial support, if required could be extended by one to the other. SFPL previously provided financial support to GMCL through a corporate guarantee of INR282.5m, with INR100m outstanding in FY11 (year-end: March 2011). SFPL has also subscribed to preference shares in GMCL.

The ratings reflect SFPL's sound track record in the wheat milling business, strong experience of its promoters in the wheat processing and trading business, and consistent revenue growth over FY07-FY11 (excluding FY10). The company has a distribution network across the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and its overall revenues have grown at a CAGR of 15% to INR1,763m over FY07-FY11. Further, the ratings have factored in the company's low customer concentration risk, strong raw material procurement, logistic advantage and strong customer relationships.

The ratings are constrained by the commoditised nature of business it operates in, as well as high working capital requirements (primarily inventory and debtors). In addition, Fitch notes that the wheat milling industry is vulnerable to fluctuating raw material prices, uncertain agro-climatic conditions and government policy changes.

Positive ratings triggers include an improvement in operating profitability, which would result in a decline in consolidated financial leverage (debt/EBITDA) to below 3x on a sustained basis. Downward rating pressure may result from sustained low profitability and any unplanned debt-led capex, which leads to deterioration in consolidated financial leverage above 4.5x beyond FY13.

Fitch notes that SFPL's EBITDA margins have remained largely volatile over FY07-FY11 led by fluctuations in raw material prices. The agency also notes that with significant debt repayments lined up in FY12, the company's liquidity on a consolidated basis could be slightly under pressure.

SFPL derives almost 90% of its total revenues from the wheat milling business, which includes manufacturing and trading.

For FY11, SFPL's overall revenues increased 8.8% to INR1.8bn, led by improved realisations (5.3% yoy) and volumes (4.3% yoy). Despite the growth in revenues, its EBITDA margins contracted by 213bps to 5.4% in FY11 (FY10: 7.5%) due to higher average procurement prices and from an increase in the selling and distribution costs to boost retail sales. Consolidated financial leverage was 4.6x in FY11 (FY10: 4.5x).

For H1FY12, SFPL reported revenues of INR1,105.9m with an EBITDA margin of 6.8% on a standalone basis. For the same period on a consolidated basis, it reported revenues of INR1,947m, with an EBITDA margin of 5.9% and annualized leverage of 3.2x.

Rating actions on SFPL:

- INR176.6m term loan assigned at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR300m of cash credit limit assigned at 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'