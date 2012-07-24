(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 24 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Netherlands-based Access
Finance BV's USD350m issue of guaranteed unsecured unsubordinated notes a
Long-term rating of 'B' and Recovery Rating 'RR4'. The Recovery Rating for the
issue is in accordance with Fitch's soft cap for Nigeria.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
The notes' rating is aligned with the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
its 100%-parent, Access Bank Plc (Access, 'B'/Stable) based on Fitch's belief
that Access will support debt issued by Access Finance BV, if required. The
notes are expressed to be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
Access Finance's senior notes' ratings would be sensitive and directly-linked to
any change in Access's Long-term IDR. An upgrade or downgrade to Access's
ratings would result in similar action to Access Finance's senior notes'
ratings.
Access's IDRs and National Ratings are derived from Fitch's perceived level of
support from the authorities if required. The bank's ratings are sensitive to a
reduction in the level of support Fitch views would be forthcoming from the
Nigerian authorities - either through indications of a reduced willingness to
support or the ability to do so. The latter could be signalled by a downgrade of
Nigeria's 'BB-' sovereign rating.
Access is rated as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'B'. Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'B'
National Long-term rating: 'A-(nga)'
National Short-term rating: 'F2(nga)'
Viability Rating: 'b-'
Support Rating: '4'
Support Rating Floor: 'B'
