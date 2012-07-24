July 24 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed Neptuno CLO II's credit performance.

-- We have raised our ratings on the class A, B, C, and D notes and affirmed our rating on the class E notes.

-- The transaction is in its reinvestment period, which ends on Jan. 16, 2013.

-- Neptuno CLO II is a cash flow CDO transaction that securitizes leveraged loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Neptuno CLO II B.V.'s class A, B, C, and D notes. At the same time, we affirmed our rating on the class E notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance since our previous review in March 2011 (see "Ratings Raised On Neptuno CLO II's Class A To D Notes; Class E Notes Affirmed," published on March 31, 2011). Our analysis is based on the trustee report dated June 2012. We have applied our 2012 counterparty criteria and our 2009 collateralized debt obligation (CDO) cash flow criteria (see "Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," published on May 31, 2012, and "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

The transaction is in its reinvestment period, which ends on Jan. 16, 2013. Since our last review in March 2011, the portfolio manager has continued to partially reinvest available proceeds, and to partially repay the class A notes. The class A notes have repaid by about EUR3.9 million to EUR293,368,302 from EUR297,247,000 and the remaining outstanding notional amount stands at about 95% of its initial amount. Moreover, the performing par balance has increased by about EUR10 million to EUR419 million from EUR409 million, mainly driven by the principal cash currently available in the transaction. Both of these factors have contributed to an improvement in the transaction's overcollateralization ratio test results and to an increase in the available credit enhancement across the capital structure.

We have also noted an increase in assets rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-') to 9.94% from 6.82% of the portfolio balance excluding cash. This increase in our view was partially mitigated by an increase in assets rated in the 'BB' category ('BB+', 'BB', and 'BB-') to 13.71% from 11.63%. The weighted-average life of the transaction remains at around the same level (to 4.84 years from 4.89 years) while the weighted-average spread has slightly increased to 2.87% from 2.65%.

We have subjected the transaction's capital structure to a cash flow analysis, to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class of notes at each rating level. In our analysis, we used the portfolio balance that we considered to be performing i.e., excluding assets rated below 'CCC-' (EUR419 million), the reported weighted-average spread (2.87%), and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using our standard default patterns, levels, and timings for each rating category assumed for each class of notes, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

We note that non-euro assets represent approximately 11% of the performing asset balance (excluding cash). The resulting foreign currency risk is hedged via individual asset swaps with Morgan Stanley & Co. International PLC (A/Negative/A-1) as swap counterparty. In our opinion, the transaction does not currently comply with our 2012 counterparty criteria to support the highest ratings in the capital structure. Our 2012 counterparty criteria provides that in cases where the replacement language in the swap agreement reflects any of our previous counterparty criteria, the maximum achievable rating on a tranche is equal to the counterparty's long-term issuer credit rating plus one notch, unless additional stresses are applied in our cash flow analysis to capture that risk. Therefore, in our cash flow analysis, we have tested additional scenarios by applying foreign exchange stresses to the notional amount of non-euro assets, thus assuming an unhedged exposure.

In applying these additional stresses, our analysis shows that the credit enhancement available to the class A and B notes is commensurate with a 'AA+ (sf)' rating and 'A+ (sf)' rating, respectively.

In light of these developments, we have raised to 'AA+ (sf)' our rating on the class A notes and to 'A+ (sf)' our rating on the class B notes.

The class C notes currently pass our cash flow analysis at the 'A (sf)' rating level. However, our rating on this class of notes has been constrained to 'BBB+ (sf)' by the application of our largest obligor default test--a supplemental stress test that we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate CDOs (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009). We have therefore raised our rating on the class C notes to 'BBB+ (sf)'.

We note that interest payments to the class D notes have resumed and that deferred interest has been fully repaid since our last review. The outstanding amount of the Class D notes was EUR25,671,526 and is now equal to the initial outstanding amount i.e., EUR23,000,000. Indeed, there are currently no deferred interest amounts outstanding for this class of notes.

As a result of these developments, we have raised our rating on the class D notes to 'BB (sf)'.

The class E notes have continued to defer their interest payments. Since our last review, the outstanding amount of the class E notes has increased by around EUR2 million. In our view, the credit enhancement available to this class of notes is commensurate with its current rating level, and we have therefore affirmed our 'CCC- (sf)' rating on this class of notes.

Neptuno CLO II is a cash flow CDO transaction, backed by leveraged loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. It closed in December 2007 and is managed by Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Madrid.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Neptuno CLO II B.V.

EUR450 Million Senior Secured Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Raised

A AA+ (sf) A+ (sf)

B A+ (sf) A- (sf)

C BBB+ (sf) BB+ (sf)

D BB (sf) B+ (sf)

Rating Affirmed

E CCC- (sf) CCC- (sf)