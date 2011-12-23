(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Kandui Industries Pvt. Ltd. (KIPL) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BB-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are constrained by the deterioration in KIPL's net financial leverage (net debt /EBITDA) to 3.8x in FY11 (year-end: March 2011) from 1.6x in FY10 and EBITDA interest coverage to 3.7x from 4.01x. This is on account of additional borrowings undertaken for its INR161.6m capex for capacity expansion, which was funded by a debt of INR115.6m, and sponsor's contribution. Cash flow from operations also turned negative due to higher working capital requirements. The ratings are also constrained by KIPL's small size of operations (revenue: INR472.3m in FY11, INR368.0m in FY10) and the commodity nature of its products.

The ratings, however, benefit from over four-decade-long experience of KIPL's sponsors in the domestic plastics industry, especially in woven sacks manufacturing, as well as from excise duty exemption on raw materials and lower power costs in Daman - a city in India. The ratings reflect the advantages of group linkages - KIPL is an upstream supplier of master batches to its group companies, PVN Fabrics ('Fitch B+(ind)'/Stable Outlook) and PVN Tex Industries ('Fitch B+(ind)'/Stable), which convert the same into high density polyethylene/polypropylene woven sacks.

The ratings also reflect KIPL's steady financial performance in FY11 and FY12 till date. In FY11, revenues grew by 28.3% yoy to INR472.3m while EBITDA margins improved to 10.2% from 9.5%. As per provisional financials for the April 2011 to October 2011 period, revenues were INR348m and EBITDA margins were 10.2%. This is attributed to an increase in its capacity to 15,000 tons per annum (tpa) from 12000 tpa and cost efficiencies.

Positive rating guidelines include increased capacity utilisation and adjusted net leverage being maintained below 3.0x on a sustained basis. Negative rating guidelines include EBITDA margins falling below 8% and adjusted net debt/EBITDA levels exceeding 4.5x during the next three years.

KIPL is a private limited company, owned and managed by Ashwin Agarwal and family.

Fitch has assigned ratings to KIPL's bank facilities as follows:

INR115.6m total long term loans: 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

INR1155m fund based limits: 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

INR25m non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A4+(ind)'