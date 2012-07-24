(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 - Fitch Ratings says that E-MAC DE 2005-I B.V.'s ratings will not be affected by the failure of the issuer to redeem the notes following the first put option in May 2012.

The transaction noteholders hold a put option to sell their notes to the issuer on each put date. Similar to the E-MAC transactions in the Netherlands, the mortgage payment transactions provider (which is CMIS Investments B.V. for this German transaction) will not provide the necessary funds to the issuer. As a result, none of the notes will be redeemed and the transaction will continue to amortise as before.

The interest margins have been reset to higher levels. Any excess over the original margin ranks junior in the waterfall, and failure to pay the extension margin would not constitute an event of default. Fitch's ratings do not address the payment of the extension margins.

