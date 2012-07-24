(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 - Fitch Ratings has launched a new quarterly research product: the EMEA Oil and Gas Dashboard.

"This new quarterly publication will discuss the most important themes affecting EMEA oil and gas production and refining companies," says Jeffrey Woodruff, Senior Director in Fitch's Energy Team in London. "It will convey Fitch's opinion about how various macro and industry factors are likely to impact company's credit ratings."

The first publication explores the impact a slowing global macroeconomic environment is having on oil prices and prospects for the EMEA oil and gas sector. An important area of focus will be the factors that are most likely to dominate oil markets. On the one side are supply concerns related to potential disruptions (eg Iran), and on the other side are demand concerns related to slowing transport, manufacturing and economic activity (eg China). One of these factors will eventually dominate in H212 and determine the new direction for oil prices.

Fitch anticipates that EMEA oil and gas sector revenue growth will slow in H2-2012 and will be around 10% for the year. This is still strong, but nonetheless a material slowdown relative to the +25-30% revenue growth achieved in 2011 when oil prices were rising and a stronger global macroeconomic environment was present.

For a complete review of these topics including a review of the dashboard data monitor, see the premier publication of the EMEA Oil and Gas Dashboard, available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link below.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: EMEA Oil and Gas Dashboard

here