Dec 23 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India's Emitec Emission Control Technologies India (Pvt) Ltd (Emitec India) a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch BBB(ind)' with Stable Outlook. A list of additional ratings is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Emitec India's strong market position of a leading manufacturer of metallic substrates in India and its preferred supplier status among its reputed clientele of Hero Motocorp Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, TVS Motor Company Ltd, India Yamaha Motor Pvt Ltd and Enfield Motorcycles. The ratings also factor in Emitec India's strong operational and strategic linkages with its parent - Emitec Gesellschaft fur Emissionstechnologie GmbH, (Emitec Germany), which is the world's largest metallic substrates manufacturer.

The ratings derive support from Emitec Germany increasing focus on its India operations, given the strong growth prospects for emission control devices in Asia. It has provided operational support in terms of technology, training and testing to Emitec India. The parent also provides managerial oversight and sets the strategic direction for its Indian subsidiary. Emitec Germany has also financially supported Emitec India's through a letter of comfort, besides a total funds infusion of INR208m till date, of which INR100m was through equity shares and INR108m via preference shares.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the limited market size for metallic substrates for two wheelers in India, catered to by Emitec India along with a local competitor and by direct imports by the Orignal Equipment Manufacturers (OEM). Fitch expects that the low cost of metallic substrates coupled with their availability through imports (particularly from Japan) to continue to limit the bargaining power of Emitec India with its OEM clients. The ratings also factor in the volatility in steel prices and forex risks as all raw materials are currently imported.

Emitec India's EBITDA margins have been volatile in the past due to its limited bargaining power. However, the drop in margins was because a small proportion of domestic sales were met by exports (being supplied at a loss) due to capacity constraints. The company increased capacity to around 11 million units in FY12 and is likely to implement incremental capacity enhancements as and when required. Fitch, therefore, expects future supplies to domestic clients to be met from in-house manufacture, which is likely to improve EBITDA margins over the medium term.

Negative rating action may result from a decline in EBITDA profits either due to a drop in operating margins or due to a slowdown in the two-wheeler industry leading to financial leverage (adjusted net debt/operating EBITDA) exceeding 3x on a sustained basis.

Emitec India was incorporated in 2005 and commenced operations from March 2006. In FY11, it registered revenues of INR897.65m (FY10: INR 438.18m). Emitec Germany is a JV between the GKN Plc ('BBB-'/ Stable) and Siemens VDO Automotive AG ('A+'/Stable). Later, Continental AG ('BB-'/Stable) took over Siemens' automotive division, thus becoming a JV partner in the company.

Fitch has also assigned ratings to Emitec India's bank facilities as follows:

INR336.78m term loan: 'Fitch BBB(ind)'

INR 60m cash credit: 'Fitch BBB(ind)'

INR 80m non- fund based limits: 'Fitch A2(ind)'