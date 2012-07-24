BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's controlling shareholder to increase holdings in the company
June 7 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 24 -
Ratings -- Chimpharm JSC ------------------------------------------ 24-Jul-2012
CREDIT RATING: B-/Positive/-- Country: Kazakhstan
Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical
preparations
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Jul-2012 B-/-- B-/--
12-Jul-2012 --/-- --/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
KZT10 bil bnds due 2017 B- 24-Jul-2012
* Made application to high court for order that phillip asia pacific opportunity fund be restrained from taking further steps in legal proceedings