(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

July 24 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Exotica International's (Exotica) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B-(ind)'. The Outlook was previously Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects the overutilisation of Roto's fund-based limits as on end-June 2012. The same has been confirmed by the company and its banker; however Fitch has not been provided with the exact details.

WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include utilisation of working capital facilities within the sanctioned limits for two consecutive quarters.

M/s Exotica International is a proprietorship concern engaged in the manufacturing and trading of plastic products and textiles. Provisional results for FY12 indicate net sales of INR3,492.5m (FY11: INR2,844.8m) and a total adjusted debt outstanding of INR569.2m (INR654.1m), comprising INR299.2m of cash credit and INR270m of unsecured loans from group companies.

Fitch has also downgraded the ratings on Exotica's bank facilities as below:

- INR270m fund-based limits: downgraded to National Long-Term 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B-(ind)' and National Short-Term 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR25m non-fund-based limits: downgraded to National Short-Term 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch A4(ind)'