Dec 26
OVERVIEW
-- We have upgraded the class B notes to 'AA+ (sf)' and the class C notes
to 'A+ (sf)', and have affirmed the ratings on the other classes.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has raised its ratings on class B to
'AA+ (sf)' from 'AA (sf)' and on class C to 'A+ (sf)' from 'A (sf)' of the Leopard Two Funding
Ltd. transaction. We also affirmed our ratings on the other five classes
issued under the same transaction (see list below).
The Leopard Two Funding residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS)
transaction is a securitization of residential apartment mortgage loans that
were originated by the former New Century Finance Co. Ltd. (the name of the
company was changed to Lehman Brothers Commercial Mortgage on Dec. 1, 2007),
an affiliate of Lehman Brothers. The mortgage loans were extended to finance
the construction costs and miscellaneous expenses of newly constructed
apartment buildings.
In analyzing the transaction's credit quality, we referred to such data as the
public information disclosed by the property manager relating to its portfolio
and the current rent level of each property it manages, as well as the
performance data of a similar transaction, in order to estimate the current
rent level of the underlying properties. In accordance with the estimation, we
deem that the current average rent level is below our initial assumption. On
the other hand, no defaults have occurred among the underlying loans and none
of the loans are delinquent as of Nov. 30, 2011. In addition, redemption of
the senior classes has improved the transaction's credit support levels. We
believe that the improved credit support can absorb the negative impact on the
transaction from the decline in rent level. We affirmed the ratings on classes
B and C, considering that the credit quality of these classes has improved,
and affirmed the ratings on the other classes.
The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the timely and full
payment of interest on the notes and the full repayment of principal by the
legal final maturity date. Regarding the class X and A-2 notes, which are paid
additional interest from the residual cash if available, the ratings address
the timely payment of the additional interest--when residual cash is
available--until the specified date for each class.
RATINGS RAISED
Leopard Two Funding Ltd. JPY17.702 bil structured secured notes due 2036
Class To From Initial issue amount
B AA+ (sf) AA (sf) JPY0.52 bil.
C A+ (sf) A (sf) JPY0.52 bil.
RATINGS AFFIRMED
Class Rating Initial issue amount
A-1 AAA (sf) JPY7.83 bil.
A-2 AAA (sf) JPY7.83 bil.
D BBB (sf) JPY0.54 bil.
E BBB- (sf) JPY41 mil.
X AAA (sf) N/A*
*Class X is interest only.