Dec 26 - The business results of Japanese REITs (J-REITs) rated by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services show that the direct impact on these J-REITs from the Great East Japan Earthquake and ensuing tsunami of March 11, 2011, was temporary and limited, Standard & Poor's said in a Japanese-language report published today. Today's report follows another report that we published soon after the earthquake on April 22, 2011.

In the follow-up report, we again dissect the effects of the March 11 disaster on rated J-REITs, using information the J-REITs disclosed in recent months along with their respective earnings announcements, including details on the amounts of damage they sustained. Additionally, in this report, we state our usual analytical points from a medium- to long-term perspective, in light of the disaster.

From our analysis of the disaster-related costs disclosed by the rated J-REITs, we confirmed our view that the direct impact on these J-REITs from the disaster was limited and temporary. This is because the disaster-related costs they incurred were smaller than their profits or cash on hand. Since the disaster, J-REITs have been actively involved in procuring funds and acquiring properties, including large ones. However, the disaster did further slow the sluggish recovery of the J-REIT market, particularly the office building sector, and dragged down land prices in the disaster areas.

We believe many properties in the rated J-REITs' portfolios are of high quality, in terms of location and competitiveness. Nevertheless, J-REITs could further stabilize their portfolio management by making sufficient preparations within the current operating and regulatory environment, assuming that any geographical concentration of properties poses disaster risks. In light of the March 11 disaster, Standard & Poor's continues to view portfolio diversification, maintenance and management of properties, property management systems, measures to enhance liquidity, and governance systems as key credit factors in rating J-REITs.