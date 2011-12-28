(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 - Fitch Ratings has migrated the 'Fitch BB+(ind)' rating on India-based Berar Finance Limited's (Berar) INR120m bank loans to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BB+(ind)nm' on the agency's website.

The rating has been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information and Fitch will no longer provide rating or analytical coverage of Berar. The rating will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the rating could be reviewed and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.