Summary analysis -- Hubbard Radio LLC ----------------------------- 24-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Minnesota

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

06-Jul-2011 B/-- B/--

06-Apr-2011 --/-- --/--

Rationale

The rating on Hubbard Radio LLC reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view that the company will be able to maintain adequate liquidity and compliance with financial covenants, despite risks surrounding longer-term adverse secular trends in radio. Hubbard has a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (based on our criteria), characterized by lease-adjusted leverage of 5.5x. Hubbard's business risk profile is "weak," in our view, because of risks related the migration of radio advertising online, Hubbard's small station portfolio, and its revenue concentration in Chicago and Washington D.C.

Hubbard operates 14 radio stations in five top-30 markets ranked from No. 3 (Chicago) to No. 28 (Cincinnati)--a relatively small portfolio. About two-thirds of Hubbard's pro forma 2011 revenue came from Chicago and Washington, making it dependent on the health of those markets and its performance there. Our assessment of Hubbard's business risk profile as weak also stems from the industry's exposure to competition from alternative media, risks to ad rate integrity, and obstacles to significant growth in digital contribution (currently only 4% of total industry revenue). Hubbard's high EBITDA margin, supported by its strong station ratings in Chicago and Washington, does not offset these risks.

Our base-case scenario for 2013 assumes revenue will be flat to down slightly, with EBITDA decreasing at a mid-single-digit percentage rate because of inflationary growth in expenses. As a result, we expect Hubbard's EBITDA margin (41.2% as of March 31, 2012) to contract to about 40% in 2013. However, that EBITDA margin remains at the top of its peer group, because of Hubbard's strong station positions in Chicago and Washington, with relatively large pools of ad dollars, and the predominantly fixed cost structure of radio broadcasting. Over the longer term, we see further risks to radio advertising from traditional and nontraditional media, which could pressure ad rates and margins.

Revenue increased 3%, while EBITDA declined 7%, in the first quarter of 2012. Although the revenue growth exceeded the industry average and our expectations, EBITDA declined because of higher compensation expenses. As a result, the EBITDA margin contracted by about 80 basis points in the quarter, to 41.2% for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012. Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA remained flat at 5.5x as of March 31, 2012, with debt repayment offsetting EBITDA declines. Adjusted leverage is in line with the debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5x and above, which is indicative of a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (based on our criteria). Hubbard's pro forma lease-adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest for the 12 months ended March 31, 2012 was 2.4x.

We expect leverage to moderate slightly over the next few years because of the excess cash flow sweep feature of the credit agreement, which directs 50% of excess cash flow to repay debt. We expect EBITDA coverage of interest to remain in the mid- to high-2x area over the intermediate term. The company distributed $10 million to parent Hubbard Broadcasting Inc. in March 2012. We expect credit agreement restrictions to prohibit additional distributions to the parent company over the intermediate term, and therefore expect Hubbard to convert roughly 35% to 45% of its EBITDA into discretionary cash flow in 2012, increasing to 50% to 60% in 2013. Discretionary cash flow benefits from manageable working capital and capital spending requirements.

Liquidity

In our opinion, Hubbard will have adequate liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months, even in the event of moderate unforeseen declines in EBITDA. Our assessment incorporates the following:

-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 to 24 months to exceed uses by 1.2x or more.

-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines 15% to 20%. We believe Hubbard can maintain covenant compliance, even if EBITDA drops 15% to 20%.

-- We believe Hubbard can absorb, with limited need for refinancing, low-probability, high-impact events over the next 12 months.

Liquidity sources include cash balances of $34.2 million as of March 31, 2012, and we expect roughly $45 million to $55 million in funds from operations in 2013, and full availability under a $10 million revolving credit facility due 2016. Uses of liquidity include manageable working capital needs and capital expenditures, which we estimate at around $5 million annually. We therefore expect Hubbard to generate $40 million to $50 million of discretionary cash flow in 2013. The company's revolver and first-lien term loan mature in 2016 and 2017, respectively. The second-lien facilities mature in 2018.

The credit agreement contains a maximum total leverage and a minimum interest coverage ratio covenant. Hubbard had a 28% EBITDA margin of compliance with its leverage covenant, its tightest covenant, as of March 31, 2012. We expect the company will maintain an adequate cushion of compliance with covenants over the intermediate term.

Outlook

The rating outlook is stable. We expect that Hubbard will be able to maintain adequate liquidity and compliance with financial covenants despite risks surrounding longer-term secular trends in radio. We currently view an upgrade as more likely than a downgrade over the intermediate term. We could raise the rating if the company can reduce leverage to 5x, while maintaining adequate liquidity and cushion of compliance with covenants. This scenario would likely involve low-single-digit percentage revenue growth in 2012, yielding discretionary cash flow that permits the company to reduce debt by about $30 million. We could lower our rating if Hubbard's liquidity deteriorates as a result of acquisitions and declining revenue, causing cash balances to decline and its compliance margins to narrow.

