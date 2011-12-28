(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based National
Peroxide Ltd.'s (NPL) National Long-Term rating at
'Fitch A(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. A list of additional
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The affirmation reflects NPL's consistently strong financial
performance over the last four years, with EBITDA margins
increasing to 50.6% in FY11 (year-end: March 2011) from 27.4% in
FY10 and debt/EBITDAR of 0.10x (FY10: 0.0x). This is attributed
to an unexpected surge in hydrogen peroxide prices to INR28,300
per tonne in FY11 from INR18,300 per tonne in FY10. The ratings
also reflect the company's low debt levels of INR88.5m in FY11
(FY10: nil), with a peak net debt/EBITDA of only 1.2x over
FY08-FY11.
The ratings also continue to reflect the company's ability
to manage natural gas price fluctuations, its position as
India's largest hydrogen peroxide producer and the favourable
demand outlook for its product over the short-to-medium term.
Fitch expects the company to continue to report positive free
cash flows and liquidity to be consistent with the ratings.
Fitch notes that NPL increased its capacity to 84,000MTPA
from 68,000MTPA in September 2011 using internal accruals only.
However, any demand supply mismatch resulting from pressure on
NPL's key consuming markets and supply from new capacity
additions over the long-term may stress its operating
performance. Nonetheless, its low leverage and strong liquidity
would support the company's ability to handle such a downturn.
NPL's cash balance at FY11 was INR207.7m. Also, the threat of
competition from imports remains low due to the high packaging
and freight costs and the impact of a falling rupee.
The ratings remain constrained by NPL's relatively small
scale of operations (net sales: INR1,816m in FY11 and INR1,219m
in FY10), which in Fitch's opinion reduces its operational and
financial flexibility.
Negative rating action may result from any further material
debt-led capex affecting NPL's credit metrics, any significant
negative impact from its working capital, any
greater-than-expected decline in the domestic market, and its
debt/EBITDA exceeding 1.5x on a sustained basis.
Fitch has also affirmed NPL's bank loan ratings as follows:
- INR140m fund-based facility: affirmed at 'Fitch
A(ind)'/Fitch A1(ind)'
- INR105m non-fund based facility: affirmed at 'Fitch
A1(ind)'