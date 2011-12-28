(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based National Peroxide Ltd.'s (NPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The affirmation reflects NPL's consistently strong financial performance over the last four years, with EBITDA margins increasing to 50.6% in FY11 (year-end: March 2011) from 27.4% in FY10 and debt/EBITDAR of 0.10x (FY10: 0.0x). This is attributed to an unexpected surge in hydrogen peroxide prices to INR28,300 per tonne in FY11 from INR18,300 per tonne in FY10. The ratings also reflect the company's low debt levels of INR88.5m in FY11 (FY10: nil), with a peak net debt/EBITDA of only 1.2x over FY08-FY11.

The ratings also continue to reflect the company's ability to manage natural gas price fluctuations, its position as India's largest hydrogen peroxide producer and the favourable demand outlook for its product over the short-to-medium term. Fitch expects the company to continue to report positive free cash flows and liquidity to be consistent with the ratings.

Fitch notes that NPL increased its capacity to 84,000MTPA from 68,000MTPA in September 2011 using internal accruals only. However, any demand supply mismatch resulting from pressure on NPL's key consuming markets and supply from new capacity additions over the long-term may stress its operating performance. Nonetheless, its low leverage and strong liquidity would support the company's ability to handle such a downturn. NPL's cash balance at FY11 was INR207.7m. Also, the threat of competition from imports remains low due to the high packaging and freight costs and the impact of a falling rupee.

The ratings remain constrained by NPL's relatively small scale of operations (net sales: INR1,816m in FY11 and INR1,219m in FY10), which in Fitch's opinion reduces its operational and financial flexibility.

Negative rating action may result from any further material debt-led capex affecting NPL's credit metrics, any significant negative impact from its working capital, any greater-than-expected decline in the domestic market, and its debt/EBITDA exceeding 1.5x on a sustained basis.

Fitch has also affirmed NPL's bank loan ratings as follows:

- INR140m fund-based facility: affirmed at 'Fitch A(ind)'/Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR105m non-fund based facility: affirmed at 'Fitch A1(ind)'