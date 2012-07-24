July 24 -

Summary analysis -- Nottingham (University of) -------------------- 24-Jul-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Schools &

educational

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Jul-2001 AA-/-- AA-/--

Rationale

The rating on the University of Nottingham reflects our view of its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'a+'. The rating also reflects our opinion of a "moderately high" likelihood that the U.K. government (AAA/Stable/A-1+; unsolicited rating), working through the Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE), would provide extraordinary support to avoid a cash default in the event of financial distress.

In accordance with our criteria for rating government-related entities (GREs; see "Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 9, 2010), our view of a "moderately high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of the University of Nottingham's:

-- "Important" role for the U.K. government and its public policy mandate; and

-- "Strong" link with the U.K. government, demonstrated by its track record of providing support.