Dec 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Shree Sant Kripa Appliances Private Limited's (SSKAPL) additional INR1,100m fund-based working capital facilities a 'Fitch BBB-(ind)' rating, and its additional INR125m non-fund based working capital facilities a 'Fitch A3(ind)' rating.

SSKAPL outstanding ratings (including the above) are as follows:

- National Long-Term Rating: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR2330m fund-based limits: 'Fitch BBB-(ind)'

- INR375m non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A3(ind)'

For more information on SSKAPLs rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary entitled, "'Fitch BBB-(ind)' Rating for Shree Sant Kripa Appliances'", dated 19 August 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.