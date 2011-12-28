(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Indo Farm Equipment Limited's (Indo Farm) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Indo Farm's low financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/operating EBITDAR: 1.98x in FY11 (end-March 2011)) and the 32% yoy growth in its revenue to INR1619.4m in FY11. The latter is attributed to increased prices of tractors and cranes coupled with higher capacity utilization of tractors at 26.6% (22.7%) and cranes at 39.3% (20.3%). However, EBITDA margins declined to 13.3% from 14.7% due to higher input costs and a change in the product mix as it diversified into new products such as cranes, hydraulic segment and harvester combines. That being said, bulk of Indo Farm's revenue still comes from its tractor segment, whose contribution decreased to 79% in FY11 from 82% in FY10.

The ratings further reflect the company's decade-long operational track record in the domestic tractor industry and a favourable demand outlook for its products in the medium to long-term.

The ratings are, however, constrained by Indo Farm's small size of operations, small market share in the Indian tractor industry, a low brand recall for its products and low capacity utilization levels. The ratings are further constrained by its very high working capital cycle compared with industry standards due to high inventory levels (FY11: 198 days) and stretched receivable levels, though the latter improved to 130 days in FY11 (FY10: 159 days).

In line with Fitch's expectations, Indo Farm's free cash flow turned negative in FY11 due to moderate capex of INR179m. There are no further capex plans by the company in the short- to medium-term; it has indefinitely deferred its INR300m capex for setting up a manufacturing facility for harvester combine at Barwala in Haryana. Indo Farm has instead started production of harvester combines at its existing unit at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh.

Negative rating guidelines include any unexpected debt-led capex by Indo Farm or stretching of its working capital cycle, resulting in its financial leverage exceeding 3.5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, a sustained significant improvement in its revenues and profitability as well as in the working capital cycle along with financial leverage of below 1.5x will be positive for the ratings.

Incorporated in 1994, Indo Farm (formerly known as Indo Farm Industries Ltd.) is a closely held company engaged in the manufacturing of tractors, cranes and harvestor combines.

Fitch has also affirmed Indo Farm's bank facilities as follows:

- Outstanding INR154m long-term bank loans (enhanced from INR60m): affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'

- INR550m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR390m): affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A3+(ind)'

- INR40m non-fund based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/'Fitch A3+(ind)'