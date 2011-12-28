(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Trust Campanella is an ABS transaction backed by a pool of lease receivables originated by ORIX Corp.

-- The ratings reflect our view regarding the characteristics of the underlying assets, as well as the transaction's structure, cash flow, and legal risk, among other factors.

-- We have assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to the class A senior beneficial interests and ABL issued under this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has assigned its 'AAA (sf)' rating to Trust Campanella's JPY8.1 billion class A senior beneficial interests and asset-backed loan (ABL), due February 2019. The class A senior beneficial interests and ABL are ultimately backed by a pool of lease receivables originated by ORIX Corp. (A-/Stable/--).

The originator entrusted a pool of lease receivables and cash with the trustee. The originator received the class A and class B senior beneficial interests and subordinated beneficial interests. The class A senior beneficial interests then were transferred to investors, and the class B senior beneficial interests were fully redeemed through the nonrecourse ABL in a lump sum.

The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate full repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in February 2019.

The ratings reflect our views primarily on the following factors:

-- The credit risk and future performance of the collateral assets, which we have estimated through our analysis of the characteristics of the collateral assets and historical data, as well as the market conditions that we expect obligors to face;

-- Credit support for credit risk of the underlying assets and commingling risk, provided through overcollateralization equivalent to about 21.2% of the principal amount of the entrusted receivables;

-- Cash reserves funded on the transaction's closing date that we believe will be sufficient to cover several months of interest and expense payments, including expenses associated with a servicer replacement and expenses related to perfection against obligor claims;

-- The quality and capability of the originator as the initial servicer for this transaction;

-- The transition structure for replacing the initial servicer;

-- The payment structure and cash flow mechanism, including the establishment of early amortization triggers that will convert principal payments to a monthly pass-through turbo structure under certain adverse circumstances; and

-- The transaction's legal structure, including the fact that the entrustment of the underlying receivables and the rights of the holders of the class A senior beneficial interests and ABL are not restricted in the event of the bankruptcy of the originator.

