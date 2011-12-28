(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 28 -
OVERVIEW
-- Trust Campanella is an ABS transaction backed by a pool
of lease receivables originated by ORIX Corp.
-- The ratings reflect our view regarding the
characteristics of the underlying assets, as well as the
transaction's structure, cash flow, and legal risk, among other
factors.
-- We have assigned our 'AAA (sf)' rating to the class A
senior beneficial interests and ABL issued under this
transaction.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has
assigned its 'AAA (sf)' rating to Trust Campanella's JPY8.1
billion class A senior beneficial interests and asset-backed
loan (ABL), due February 2019. The class A senior beneficial
interests and ABL are ultimately backed by a pool of lease
receivables originated by ORIX Corp. (A-/Stable/--).
The originator entrusted a pool of lease receivables and
cash with the trustee. The originator received the class A and
class B senior beneficial interests and subordinated beneficial
interests. The class A senior beneficial interests then were
transferred to investors, and the class B senior beneficial
interests were fully redeemed through the nonrecourse ABL in a
lump sum.
The ratings reflect Standard & Poor's opinion on the
likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the
ultimate full repayment of principal by the transaction's legal
final maturity date in February 2019.
The ratings reflect our views primarily on the following
factors:
-- The credit risk and future performance of the collateral
assets, which we have estimated through our analysis of the
characteristics of the collateral assets and historical data, as
well as the market conditions that we expect obligors to face;
-- Credit support for credit risk of the underlying assets
and commingling risk, provided through overcollateralization
equivalent to about 21.2% of the principal amount of the
entrusted receivables;
-- Cash reserves funded on the transaction's closing date
that we believe will be sufficient to cover several months of
interest and expense payments, including expenses associated
with a servicer replacement and expenses related to perfection
against obligor claims;
-- The quality and capability of the originator as the
initial servicer for this transaction;
-- The transition structure for replacing the initial
servicer;
-- The payment structure and cash flow mechanism, including
the establishment of early amortization triggers that will
convert principal payments to a monthly pass-through turbo
structure under certain adverse circumstances; and
-- The transaction's legal structure, including the fact
that the entrustment of the underlying receivables and the
rights of the holders of the class A senior beneficial interests
and ABL are not restricted in the event of the bankruptcy of the
originator.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report
accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed
security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available
to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in
issuances of similar securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in
this credit rating report is available at
here