Dec 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned ratings to India-based Polycab Wires Private Limited's (PWPL) additional bank loans as follows:

- INR3.6bn fund-based limits: assigned 'Fitch A(ind)/'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR12.4bn non-fund based working capital facilities: assigned 'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR800m term loan: assigned 'Fitch A(ind)'

PWPL's outstanding ratings (including the above) are as follows:

- National Long-Term Rating: 'Fitch A(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- INR7.95m fund based limit: 'Fitch A(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR21bn non-fund based limit: 'Fitch A1(ind)'

- INR800m term loan: 'Fitch A(ind)'

For PWPL's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary entitled, "Polycab wires downgraded to 'Fitch A(ind)'; Outlook Stable", dated 5 December 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.