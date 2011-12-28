(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Amaravathi Sri Venkatesa Paper Mills Limited's (ASVPM) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this comment.

The downgrade reflects delays in servicing debt obligations by ASVPM with respect to its term loans. The downgrade also reflects the company's stretched liquidity position following reduced cash flows from operations, and the consequent full utilisation of working capital and ad hoc limits availed over and above the regular open cash credit limit of INR40m in the past one year.

The ratings may be upgraded if the company demonstrates, over two quarters, regularity in the utilisation of fund-based working capital from banks and in servicing obligations with respect to its term loans.

ASVPM, located in Tamil Nadu, manufactures newsprint as well as writing and printing paper in the recycled paper-based segment. At FYE11, the company reported a sales turnover of INR883.5m (FYE10: INR804.5m) with an EBITDA of INR49m (INR35.6m) at an EBITDA margin of 5.6% (4.4%). Debt level at FYE11 was INR203m (FYE10: INR211.7m).

Fitch has also downgraded ASVPM's bank facilities as follows:

- INR118.6m term loans: downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- INR57.5m fund-based working capital limit: downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch B+(ind)'/ 'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR102.5m non-fund based facilities: downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch A4(ind)'