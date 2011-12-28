(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed and then withdrawn its 'A-' long-term unsolicited corporate credit rating on Hong Kong-based property developer Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd. (CKH). We also affirmed and withdrew the 'cnAA' Greater China credit scale rating on the company.

We withdrew the ratings on CKH because we are not able to accurately assess the credit quality of the company. In particular, we cannot evaluate CKH's liquidity accurately due to recent revisions to our liquidity criteria as the company has made material acquisitions in the past 12 months and continues to be active on the acquisition trail. The ratings were based on publicly available information because we have no access to the company management for the past three years.

The ratings on CKH reflected our view of the company's strong market position in Hong Kong's real estate development sector and its good recurrent income from property leasing/rental businesses and from its 49.9%-ownership of Hutchison Whampoa Ltd. (HWL; A-/Stable/--; cnAA/--). CKH's strong financial flexibility also supported the rating. CKH's weaker financial metrics (with HWL fully consolidated) than similar-rated peers', the cyclical and competitive nature of the real estate industry, and the group's growing exposure to the high-risk and volatile property sector in China with evolving regulations moderated these strengths.

At the time of the withdrawal, the stable outlook reflected our expectation that CKH will generate satisfactory cash flows and maintain conservative financial management over the next two years.

