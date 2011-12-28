(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd's (IRB) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. A full rating break down is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect the strong cash flow generation capability of IRB's 12 operational build, own, and transfer (BOT) projects as well as its 15-year-long track record in the construction industry. The ratings also reflect the strong profitability of IRB's construction arm, Modern Road Makers, and the continued strong operating performance of its largest BOT project - Mhaiskar Infrastructure Pvt Ltd ('Fitch AA-(ind)'/Stable), with comfortable debt service coverage ratios (on average at 1.93x and with a minimum of 1.7x) in FY11 (year-end: March). The company also has access to cash flows of six debt-free SPVs in the form of dividend and cash generated at these projects.

The ratings are, however, constrained by the consistently lower-than-expected toll collections of IRB's two key BOT projects - IDAA Infrastructure Pvt Ltd (IDAA, 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/Stable) and IRB Surat-Dahisar Tollway Pvt Ltd (IRBSD, 'Fitch BBB(ind)'/Negative) - in FY10, FY11 and H1FY12.

The company has won a large BOOT project of INR48.8bn for six-laning the national highway and expressway between Ahmedabad and Vadodara in the state of Gujarat. The large size exposes the company to project concentration risks, with EBITDA and debt being significantly impacted in case of cost overruns or lower toll collection, especially given current economic headwinds. Fitch also notes that this toll road is also on National Highway 8, along which IDAA and IRBSD have received lower-than-expected toll collections

IRB continues to take short-term debt at the holding company level. At end-March 2011, IRB had a debt of INR12.4bn, which was repayable over two years. Fitch notes that the company had a cash balance of INR8.9bn at end-March 2011, and has already refinanced INR5.5bn of its debt. The company has also tied up funding requirements of all of its projects except IRB Ahmedabad Vadodara Ltd.

IRB's financial leverage (gross debt/EBITDA) increased to 4.2x in FY11 (FY10: 3.6x); but remains well within Fitch's expectations. The agency expects leverage to increase over the next two years as more projects complete construction. Negative rating action may result from IRB's leverage exceeding 5.5x on a sustained basis due to underperforming of toll collection at the key toll roads and/ or an undertaking of greater-than-expected number of BOT projects.

Most of IRB's large toll roads are either at the construction phase or at the beginning of the toll collection period. The ratings may benefit once the company's portfolio of BOT projects shift to mature tollways with stable cash flows.

Started in 1977, the IRB group has grown to be a major construction player with a portfolio of 12 operational BOT projects and six projects under construction. In FY11, IRB reported consolidated revenues of INR24bn (FY10: INR17bn), EBITDA of INR11bn (INR8bn), and net income of INR5.0bn (INR4bn). Construction profit accounted for 30% of total EBITDA in FY11 (FY10: 22%). For H1FY12, the company reported revenues of INR16bn, EBITDA of INR7bn and a net profit of INR2bn.

Rating actions on IRB:

National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

INR6.5bn term loans: affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'

INR1.7bn fund-based limits (reduced from INR1.85bn): affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'

INR7.0bn non-fund based limits (reduced from INR7.5bn): affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'