Dec 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Epoch Electronica Limited a National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch B+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect Epoch's weak liquidity as demonstrated by its high working capital utilization, which totalled around 98% over the last six months to November 2011. The ratings also reflect its small scale of operations as reflected in total revenue of INR221m for FY11 (year end March), intense competition in the uninterrupted power supply (UPS) industry. In addition, the ratings factor in the company's weak EBITDA margins of 5%-7% and low EBITDA interest coverage (EBITDA/gross interest expense) of 1.5x-1.7x in the last four years (FY08-FY11).

Positively, the ratings reflect the experience of the company founders of more than three decades in the industry and Epoch's diversified customer base spanning electricity authorities, financial institutions and the education sector.

Positive rating guidelines include a sustained improvement in its interest coverage to above 2.95x. Conversely, a decline in interest coverage below 1.5x on a sustained basis may result in negative rating action.

Epoch, incorporated in 1981, is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of off-line, on-line and line interactive UPS. The company is also into trading of UPS, battery, software and computer peripherals. For FY11, manufacturing contributed around 52% of total revenue, while the remaining 48% was generated from trading.

Epoch's bank loans are rated as follows:

- Fund-based limits of INR45m: 'Fitch B+(ind)'

- Non-fund based limits of INR30m: 'Fitch A4(ind)'