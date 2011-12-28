(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed West Bengal Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited's (WBIDFC) Series 2007-08, Series 2005-06 and Series 2004-05 bonds at 'Fitch A-(SO)(ind)'.

The rating is underpinned by the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee extended by the government of West Bengal (GoWB) for the bonds. The guarantee covers the payment of principal and interest and will remain in place until the bonds are paid in full.

The ratings draw substantial comfort from the strong sinking fund deposits under lien with various banks which will be utilised to pay off principal obligations at maturity. Sinking fund deposits constitute 91.55%, 89.82% and 91.52% of the principal for Series 2004-05, 2005-06 and 2007-08, respectively. The deposits along with accrued interest on all issues will remain invested in the banks, liened in favour of the bond trustees (Axis Bank, 'Fitch AAA(ind)'/Stable) until the bond liabilities are paid in full.

West Bengal's credit profile draws comfort from its better social infrastructure achievements compared with national averages. It is sixth-largest subnational economy in India; barring FY09, economic growth during FY06-FY10 has been in excess of 6.0% per annum. The state had a profitable power sector and low level of aggregate state public sector undertakings losses (FY10: INR0.81bn). That being said, a failure to increase power tariff may turn the state's profitable power sector in losses.

Enactment of fiscal responsibility and budget management act in FY11 entitled the GoWB to avail debt consolidation and relief facility benefit of INR98.93bn during the Thirteenth Finance Commission award period (FY11-FY15). However, the state's credit profile is constrained by its high deficit and committed (salary, pension, interest payments) expenditure. Even on revenue generation, West Bengal has the lowest tax/gross state domestic product ratio among all states.

Fitch notes that there have been perennially some minor deviations from the structured payment mechanism in the past. The agency also highlights the prudent management of deposits and investment techniques are required to manage the sinking fund.

Any adverse change in the credit profile of the state government coupled with a lower-than-expected sinking fund investment returns would trigger a rating downgrade.

WBIDFC is wholly-owned by the GoWB. It was established in 1997 for the development of infrastructure in West Bengal. The corporation's profit transferred to balance sheet grew by 26.42% yoy to INR213.11m in FY11.