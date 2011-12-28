Dec 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that six 'AAAm' principal stability
and one 'AAAf/S1+' fund credit quality ratings assigned to a range of investment funds offered
by Prime Rate Capital Management (PRCM) are unaffected by the Federated Investors Inc.
acquisition of PRCM from the Matrix Group.
On Dec. 22, 2011, it was announced that Federated Investors Inc. (based in
Pittsburgh, USA) had reached an agreement to acquire PRCM from the Matrix
group for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition is subject to conditions,
including applicable regulatory approvals. The purchase is expected to be
completed by the first quarter of 2012.
The unaffected ratings apply to the following funds:
-- Prime Rate Cash Management Funds - Prime Rate Euro Liquidity Fund -
'AAAm'
-- Prime Rate Cash Management Funds - Prime Rate Sterling Liquidity Fund
- 'AAAm'
-- Prime Rate Cash Management Funds - Prime Rate US Dollar Liquidity Fund
- 'AAAm'
-- Prime Rate Cash Management Funds (Isle of Man) PLC - Prime Rate Dollar
Liquidity Fund (Isle of Man) - 'AAAm'
-- Prime Rate Cash Management Funds (Isle of Man) PLC - Prime Rate Euro
Liquidity Fund (Isle of Man) - 'AAAm'
-- Prime Rate Cash Management Funds (Isle of Man) PLC - Prime Rate
Sterling Liquidity Fund (Isle of Man) - 'AAAm'
-- Prime Rate Cash Management Funds - Prime Rate Sterling Cash Plus Fund
- 'AAAf/S1+'
In our opinion, the ownership change to Federated Investors Inc. from Matrix
Group will seek to complement an already existing conservative investment
strategy yet strengthen PRCM's credit processes and result in more tailored
management oversight. We understand from PRCM that the Dec. 22 announcement
will have no foreseeable impact on the personnel who manage the PRCM funds and
their ability to meet the rated funds' investment objectives.