-- We have raised our sovereign ratings on Azerbaijan to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B'.

-- We are therefore raising our rating on 100% government-owned State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) to 'BB+' from 'BB', in line with our methodology for government-related entities.

-- We continue to assess SOCAR's stand-alone credit profile at 'bb' and see the likelihood of government support as extremely high, given the company's critical role in the oil-driven economy and its very strong links with the government.

-- The stable outlook mirrors that on Azerbaijan.

