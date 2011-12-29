(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We lowered our long-term ratings on Italian marine insurer SIAT-Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni pA's (SIAT) parent, Fondiaria-SAI SpA, to 'B' from 'BB+' and placed them on CreditWatch developing earlier today.

-- According to our criteria, we cap our ratings on SIAT at the same level as those on its parent.

-- Consequently, we are lowering the long-term ratings on SIAT to 'B' from 'BB+' and placing them on CreditWatch developing.

-- At the same time, we are revising our assessment of SIAT's stand-alone credit profile to 'bb+' from 'bbb-', primarily reflecting our opinion that its business profile is weakening.

-- The CreditWatch developing reflects that we could lower, affirm, or raise the ratings on SIAT, based on the resolution of the CreditWatch on Fondiaria-SAI.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it lowered its financial strength and long-term counterparty credit ratings on Italy-based marine insurer SIAT-Societa Italiana Assicurazioni e Riassicurazioni pA (SIAT) to 'B' from 'BB+' and placed them on CreditWatch with developing implications. At the same time we revised our assessment of SIAT's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) SIAT to 'bb+' from 'bbb-'.

The multinotch downgrade and CreditWatch developing placement on SIAT follow those of its parent, Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI SpA (Fondiaria-SAI) earlier today (see "Fondiaria-SAI And Core Subsidiary Lowered To 'B' On Underwriting, Investment Losses, And Weakened Solvency; On Watch Dev"). Because we consider SIAT as a non-strategically important subsidiary to its parent under our criteria, we cap the ratings on SIAT at the same level as those on Fondiaria-SAI. SIAT's ratings do not benefit from any notch of uplift for parent support.

The CreditWatch developing action reflects the possibility that we could lower, affirm, or raise the ratings on SIAT, depending on the resolution of the CreditWatch status of Fondiaria-SAI.

Our assessment of SIAT's SACP mainly reflects our perception of SIAT's weakened business profile and financial flexibility in the recent months. We believe that SIAT's competitive position is likely to be impaired by further agency pruning at Fondiaria-SAI group level, still high competition in the Italian marine market, and our anticipation of likely declines in its broker-driven business. We therefore expect SIAT's gross premiums written to fall more than 5% in 2012, after a likely 3%-5% decrease in 2011.

SIAT's financial flexibility has also weakened lasting recent months, in our view. Negatively weighing on our assessment is SIAT's reduced earnings generation capacity, owing to the volatile performance of its investment portfolio in the current adverse market environment and likely asset write-downs at year-end 2011. Adding to our concerns on SIAT is the prolonged strain on Fondiaria-SAI's financial profile, which we believe is likely to negatively affect SIAT's creditworthiness.

We intend to resolve or update the CreditWatch placement on SIAT at the same time as that on Fondiaria-SAI. We will aim to resolve the CreditWatch status of Fondiaria-SAI within the next three months, when we anticipate more information on the likelihood of the successful execution of the capital increase at Fondiaria-SAI will be available. A change in the ratings on Fondiaria-SAI would prompt a similar rating action on SIAT.

