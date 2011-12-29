(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 29 - Fitch Ratings has assigned STFCL DA Operator Trust
Dec 2011 - an ABS transaction - expected ratings as follows:
INR2,083.0m Series A pass through certificates (PTCs):
National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)(exp)'; Outlook
Stable
INR185.4m second loss credit facility (SLCF) of credit
enhancement: National Long-Term Rating of 'Fitch BBB(SO)(ind)
(exp)'; Outlook Stable
The final ratings are contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to information already received.
The new and used commercial vehicle and farm equipment loan
pool to be assigned to the Trust is originated by Shriram
Transport Finance Co. Ltd. (STFCL, rated 'Fitch
AA(ind)'/Stable).
The expected rating of the Series A PTCs addresses the
timely payment of interest and principal to the PTC investor by
the scheduled maturity date of September 2017, in accordance
with the transaction documentation. The expected rating of the
SLCF addresses the ultimate payment of principal by the
scheduled maturity date of September 2017, in accordance with
the transaction documentation. The expected ratings are based on
the origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise of
STFCL, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and
the credit enhancement provided by the originator.
The loans to be assigned to the trust at par have an
aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR2,083.0m, as of
the cut-off date of 30 November 2011. The credit enhancement for
this transaction is expected to be in the form of fixed deposits
with a bank rated at least 'Fitch A(ind)'/ Stable, in the name
of the originator with lien marked in favour of the trustee. It
will be equal to 11.90% of initial principal outstanding,
consisting of a first loss credit facility of 3.0% and an SLCF
of 8.90% of the initial principal outstanding.
As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model
based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also
analysed historical data to determine the base values of key
variables that would influence the level of expected losses in
this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery
rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate
and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of
credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating levels.
A presale report for this transaction will be available
shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchindia.com.