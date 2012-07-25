Mitsubishi Electric's earnings in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012) were
mostly unchanged from a year earlier and remained stable; other consumer
electronics manufacturers in Japan saw their earnings and finances falter
dramatically because of a drastic deterioration in profit from their
flat-panel TVs businesses and the effects of the yen's prolonged appreciation
and floods in Thailand. Mitsubishi Electric has curtailed and concentrated its
businesses, such as by reducing overall costs and adding value to its digital
home appliances business, including flat-panel TVs, as part of its
restructuring over the past few years. The company has also enjoyed stable
earnings from its core businesses, such as social infrastructure, industrial
machinery and equipment, and information and communications technology.
Standard & Poor's believes the company's profit and operating cash flow are
more stable than those of its domestic peers and assesses its business risk
profile to be strong (the second-highest rank on a scale of six). In fiscal
2011, corporate customer businesses--such as social infrastructure, industrial
machinery and equipment, and information and communications
technology--accounted for approximately 60% of consolidated sales and
approximately 80% of consolidated operating profits, higher percentages than
Hitachi and Toshiba compiled from the same businesses. Mitsubishi Electric
maintained more stable performance than its domestic peers as business
conditions deteriorated significantly in the wake of the global financial
crisis of 2008, the Great East Japan Earthquake on March 11, 2011, and the
European debt crisis.
Although we continue to have lingering concerns about the future business
environment for the company, due to Japan's stagnant economy and a slowdown in
Chinese and European economic growth, Standard & Poor's is of the view that
Mitsubishi Electric has mitigated the risk of a material fall in its earnings
through a withdrawal from or a scaling down of businesses with highly volatile
profitability or heavy investment burdens. In fiscal 2012, Standard & Poor's
expects Mitsubishi Electric to maintain an EBITDA margin of about 10% and to
make about JPY320 billion in funds from operations (FFO). Even so, Mitsubishi
Electric is still in the process of establishing overseas operations, and the
company has a lower profit margin than major overseas electronics
manufacturers rated in the same category. We believe the company's profit
margins, which are somewhat weak for the 'A' rating, will continue to
constrain the ratings on the company, and a significant improvement in
earnings will likely require time.
Mitsubishi Electric's financial risk profile is modest (the second-highest
rank on a scale of six). Key measures of the company's financial performance
are generally commensurate with the current rating now that the company has
reduced debt in the past few years on the back of stable earnings. In our
view, improvements in key financial measures in the next two to three years
will be marginal because the company intends to increase its investment in the
overseas environment and energy business and in the social infrastructure
business, both of which the company believes have the potential to grow over
the next two to three years.
The company's ratio of FFO (after adjustments for changes in working capital)
to debt (after adjustments for lease and pension liabilities) (hereafter,
total debt after adjustments) worsened to 41.7% as of March 31, 2012, from
46.0% a year earlier, while its ratio of total debt after adjustments to
capital improved only slightly to 40.0% from 40.8%. As of the end of fiscal
2012, Standard & Poor's expects these financial indicators to remain about in
line with previous years, supported by stable earnings during the fiscal year.
The company has maintained a more conservative financial policy than its
domestic peers, having constrained capital expenditures to within the range of
its depreciation and having reduced debt through generation of stable cash
flow. Although the company has increased investments in areas it deems to have
potential to grow--the environment and energy business and the social
infrastructure business--Standard & Poor's believes the company's conservative
financial policy makes it likely key financial measures will improve, albeit
mildly.
Standard & Poor's expects the company to maintain a ratio of FFO to total debt
after adjustments of about 45% and to improve total debt after adjustments to
capital to a little below 40% over the next year or two. However, improvements
in key financial measures after adjustments for lease and pension liabilities
will likely take longer because of a sizable shortfall in reserves for
retirement benefits.
Equity method affiliate Renesas Electronics Corp. (not rated, Renesas), a
major semiconductor maker, plans to request financial assistance from major
shareholders, including Mitsubishi Electric, which holds a 25.05% equity stake
in the company. How Mitsubishi Electric will respond to the request remains
uncertain, in our view, but we believe financial support of tens of billions
of yen would not materially hurt the company's finances, because Mitsubishi
Electric projects it will make JPY120 billion in net income in fiscal 2012.
Mitsubishi Electric is not totally free of earnings risks, however, and may
have to extend Renesas additional financial support if there is a protracted
deterioration in the company's business performance. According to media
reports, Renesas is talking to its three major shareholders--Mitsubishi
Electric, Hitachi, and NEC Corp. (BBB-/Stable/A-3)--about possible support.
Such action could adversely affect the ratings on Mitsubishi Electric,
depending on the extent of financial support.
Furthermore, Standard & Poor's believes that penalties Mitsubishi Electric has
to pay for overcharging the Japan Ministry of Defense for defense- and
space-related projects will have limited impact on the company's credit
quality because they are one-time expenditures .
Liquidity
Standard & Poor's views Mitsubishi Electric's liquidity as adequate. At the
end of March 2012, the company had JPY395.1 billion in cash and cash equivalents
(totaling cash, deposits, and short-term securities), fully covering JPY200
billion in outstanding short-term debt. In addition, the company had a
commercial paper (CP) program of up to JPY300 billion and ample unused committed
lines of credit. It had a ratio of long-term to total funding of between 60%
and 70%, and its debt maturities were generally diversified, with no
concentration of debt redemptions in any period. We view Mitsubishi Electric's
liquidity as adequate because the company has stable access to financing
through CP issuances and maintains strong relationships with the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd. (A+/Stable/A-1) and other major creditor banks.
Outlook
We base the stable outlook on our view that Mitsubishi Electric has mitigated
the risk of a material fall in its profits and FFO as demand for capital
expenditure has recovered in Japan and abroad and the company has cut fixed
costs. The company projects that its core energy and electric systems and
industrial automation systems businesses will achieve strong earnings over the
next two to three years.
We would consider raising the ratings on Mitsubishi Electric if the company
were to enhance and expand its key businesses, raising its operating profit
margin to over 5% and its EBITDA margin to over 10% for several years. An
upgrade would further require the company to maintain a net cash position
(free of net debt) on its balance sheet, which it could do through its
conservative financial policy and stable free cash flow. Furthermore, we
believe it would be essential for Mitsubishi Electric to boost its
profitability to a favorable level compared with overseas 'A+'- and
'AA-'-rated peers such as Germany-based Siemens AG (A+/Positive/A-1+) and
Armonk, N.Y.-based International Business Machines Corp. (AA-/Stable/A-1+),
such as by increasing the proportion of its business abroad.
Conversely, we would consider lowering the ratings if earnings in the
company's core industrial automation systems and energy and electric systems
businesses were to drop materially and we no longer expected a sustained
improvement in the company's overall profitability and operating cash flow. We
could also lower the ratings if the company continued to make focused
investments in growth areas but significant delays occurred in the
contributions these projects make to profit and generation of cash flow.