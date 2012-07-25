Defensives keep Britain's FTSE afloat, mid caps dive to 3-week low
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)
July 25 China Merchants Holdings International (CMHI)
* Moody's no severe impact on CMHI's core business from profit warning
* HSBC downgrade hits Burberry shares (Recasts, adds quote and detail)
CAPE TOWN, June 6 South Africa's tourist hub of Cape Town was braced for its worst winter storm in 30 years on Tuesday and had closed schools and activated emergency protocols with flash floods, heavy rain and mudslides expected within hours, city officials said.