(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
July 25 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Compagnie de Financement
Foncier's (CoFF)Obligations Foncieres (OF) at 'AAA'.
The affirmation takes into account a slight improvement in the Discontinuity
Factor (D-Factor) to 14.1% from 14.5%, based on a positive review of the
originator's systems and processes, as evidenced by the quality of data provided
on the cover pool. It also incorporates a revision of the overcollateralisation
(OC) supporting the 'AAA' rating to 16.0%, which reflects higher expected credit
losses on the assets.
Notably, the credit quality of the RMBS and public sector bonds has worsened as
a consequence of the downwards rating migration in these sub-portfolios,
particularly for exposures to Spain and Italy. The increase in the OC supporting
the rating also reflects a deterioration in the credit quality of the
residential assets securing the collateralised loan to BPCE via a reduction in
the proportion of first-lien mortgages. Finally, the expected loss calculated on
the public sector loans, consisting of exposures to French local authorities,
has also increased as a consequence of the Negative Outlook Fitch has assigned
to the French sovereign IDR.
The 'AAA' rating is based on CFF's Long-term IDR of 'A+', as first lender of
recourse, and an updated D-Factor of 14.1%, the combination of which enables the
OF to be rated as high as 'AA+' on a probability of default (PD) basis. The
rating also reflects the quality of the collateral and the 16.0% nominal OC that
the issuer intends to maintain between the cover assets and the OF, which
provides for outstanding expected recoveries on defaulted OF in a 'AAA' stress
scenario, and thus allows for one notch recovery uplift to 'AAA' under Fitch's
methodology.
CoFF has used the provisions of the OF law to include residential loans and
public-sector exposures on its balance sheet. As at 31 March 2012, the cover
pool comprised residential loans (26.5%), mortgage promissory notes from CFF
(9.4%), RMBS (9.2%), public-sector loans (21.1%), public-sector bonds and
securitisation of public-sector assets (20.0%) and replacement assets (13.8%).
Fitch has analysed the credit risk on the different sub-portfolios. In
particular, Fitch assumed a default of CFF on the promissory notes, and thus
modelled the underlying residential collateral securing the notes. Approximately
24% of the RMBS, 80% of the public sector securitisations, and 13% of the
public-sector bonds are rated 'AAA', assuming the Fitch rating or the lowest of
the available public ratings. Most remaining securities have a public rating,
and the average rating of the securities' portfolio is 'A'.
The replacement assets consist mainly of a EUR14bn secured loan to BPCE, with a
rolling maturity of 100 days. The loan is partially collateralised by EUR12.4bn
of residential and commercial loans, the remainder being unsecured. This
exposure to BPCE was assumed to default in a 'AAA' scenario, as it is viewed as
an excessive exposure towards a single entity, as per Fitch's counterparty
criteria. Fitch modelled average recoveries on the unsecured exposure, and, in
the case of the secured exposure, recoveries from the pool of assets securing
them.
CoFF's asset and liability rules aim at limiting the duration gap between the
assets and liabilities within two years. However, under Fitch's calculations,
the mismatches are higher as the agency applies a look-through approach for the
intra-group secured exposures, modelling the assets underlying the mortgage
promissory notes and the secured loan. As of 31 March 2012, the WA life of the
assets was 11.2 years, versus 7.5 years for the OF. The majority of the assets
directly on balance sheet and the OF are swapped into floating rate. However,
some interest rate mismatches would arise following a default of CFF on its
promissory notes and of BPCE on the secured loan, as the majority of assets
securing them are fixed rate.
As of 31 March 2012, the nominal level of OC between the cover pool and the OF
was 16.7%, whereas the lowest OC of the last 12 months was 12.8%. Fitch
calculated a level of OC supporting an 'AA+' rating on a PD basis, and an 'AAA'
rating factoring in recoveries given default, at 16.0%. Fitch gives credit to
the issuer's intention to maintain a nominal OC level greater than or equal to
16.0%. The level of OC supporting the rating will be affected, among other
factors, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances.
Therefore it cannot be assumed that the current level of OC supporting the
rating will remain stable. Fitch will monitor the key characteristics of the
cover assets and outstanding covered bonds on an ongoing basis and check whether
the OC taken into account in its analysis provides protection commensurate with
the rating.
CoFF is a societe de credit foncier (SCF), a special-purpose credit institution
licensed by the French banking authorities to issue OF, the French form of
legislative covered bonds. It is wholly-owned by Credit Foncier de France (CFF,
'A+'/Negative/'F1+'), which is a 100% subsidiary of Banques Populaires Caisses
d'Epargne ('A+'/ Negative/'F1+').
All else being equal, the covered bonds can remain rated 'AAA' as long as CFF's
Long-term IDR is at least 'BBB'. However, on 30 May 2012 Fitch published a
report entitled "Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria". The
report proposes enhancements to the covered bonds rating criteria in order to
increase transparency and reflect Fitch's updated views of systemic risk and
cover pool liquidity. Fitch anticipates there will be no negative impact on
CoFF's covered bond ratings if the exposure draft proposals were implemented as
proposed.