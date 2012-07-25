July 25 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has reviewed the banking system of the Republic
of Ireland (BBB+/Negative/A-2) under our updated Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment
(BICRA) methodology. We continue to rank Ireland in BICRA group '7', along with
countries such as Hungary, Iceland, Indonesia, Portugal, and Russia. We define
Ireland's peers as the U.K. (group '3'), Spain (group '5'), Portugal (group
'7'), Iceland (group '7'), and Latvia (group '8'). For the full report, see
"Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment: Ireland," published today on
RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.
The BICRA comprises two main areas of analysis--economic and industry
risk--where Ireland still scores '7' in both.
Our economic risk score of '7' for Ireland is based on an "intermediate"
assessment of "economic resilience" (defined in our criteria as the underlying
stability of an economy to absorb adverse economic developments) and a "very
high risk" assessment of "economic imbalances" and "credit risk in the
economy," as our criteria define these terms.
Standard & Poor's considers that Irish banks benefit from operating in a
flexible, open economy that remains supported by favorable foreign direct
investment flows. High levels of public and private debt continue to strain
medium-term growth prospects, however, and the open nature of the economy
means that there is significant vulnerability to external demand in Europe,
the U.K., and the U.S. We consider political risk to be low in a global
context, but view the government's fiscal flexibility as highly constrained.
Our industry risk score of '7' is based on our opinion that the Irish banking
system faces "high risk" from its "institutional framework," "intermediate
risk" in its "competitive dynamics," and "very high risk" in "systemwide
funding," as our criteria define these terms.
We classify the Irish government as "supportive" toward its banking system. We
recognize the government's significant track record of providing capital
support to the banking sector in times of economic duress.
